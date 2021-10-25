‘THIS ELECTION IS JUST TO GAIN POWER & GET A BETTER SALARY’ – MAHATHIR HITS THE NAIL ON THE HEAD – PEJUANG, WHICH WILL GET TRASHED ANYWAY, TO SIT OUT MALACCA POLLS
Pejuang to sit out Malacca polls, says Dr Mahathir
The October 4 defection was led by Umno strongman Idris Haron (Sg Udang-BN), with the support of Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor-BN), Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu-Ind) and Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas-PN).
Dr Mahathir said the Malacca polls may cause a new wave of Covid-19 infection, as was the case after the Sabah state elections in 2020.
“It will only create chaos and will not benefit our country,” he said.
He added that whoever forms the government may also face the possibility of being overthrown again.
“Whoever becomes the government, nothing will change. This (election) is just to gain power and to get a better salary.
“Pejuang will not go to Malacca or endorse anyone,” he stressed.
Yesterday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said no rally or social gatherings can be held for the Malacca polls, slated for November 20.
He said the Covid-19 transmission risk is still high, with a climb in the number of new cases reported.
The ban is in line with the list of barred activities under phase 4 of the national recovery plan, namely, any activity that can complicate social distancing and other standard operating procedures not in line with the health director-general’s instructions.
