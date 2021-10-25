‘THIS ELECTION IS JUST TO GAIN POWER & GET A BETTER SALARY’ – MAHATHIR HITS THE NAIL ON THE HEAD – PEJUANG, WHICH WILL GET TRASHED ANYWAY, TO SIT OUT MALACCA POLLS

PEJUANG will not contest in the Malacca state elections, its chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today, adding that the party will also not endorse any candidates from the government or the opposition.

“Pejuang will not contest because this is not a serious election. These people who are contesting are not serious either. We go to the polls because we want to improve the country’s condition.

“But this election is about overthrowing a government and replacing it with another government that claims to have a majority. Plus, this is not the time to hold an election,” said Dr Mahathir.

The Malacca government collapsed after four assemblymen pulled their support for the Barisan Nasional-Perikatan Nasional state government led by Umno.

The October 4 defection was led by Umno strongman Idris Haron (Sg Udang-BN), with the support of Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor-BN), Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu-Ind) and Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas-PN).

Dr Mahathir said the Malacca polls may cause a new wave of Covid-19 infection, as was the case after the Sabah state elections in 2020.

“It will only create chaos and will not benefit our country,” he said.

He added that whoever forms the government may also face the possibility of being overthrown again.

“Whoever becomes the government, nothing will change. This (election) is just to gain power and to get a better salary.

“Pejuang will not go to Malacca or endorse anyone,” he stressed.

Yesterday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said no rally or social gatherings can be held for the Malacca polls, slated for November 20.

He said the Covid-19 transmission risk is still high, with a climb in the number of new cases reported.

The ban is in line with the list of barred activities under phase 4 of the national recovery plan, namely, any activity that can complicate social distancing and other standard operating procedures not in line with the health director-general’s instructions.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.