‘YESTERDAY’S PM’ MUHYIDDIN GETS HIS COMEUPPANCE – NOW UNABLE TO ROCK ISMAIL SABRI THANKS TO PAKATAN’S 89 MPs – ALL ‘TRAITOROUS’ EX-PM & HIS BERSATU PARTY CAN DO IS WAIT TO BE ‘SLAUGHTERED’ – AND THAT CAN BE BEFORE, DURING OR AFTER MALACCA POLLS

Melaka battle of allies won’t affect Putrajaya, says analyst

PETALING JAYA: Although Umno and Bersatu are at odds over the Melaka state election next month, an analyst says the memorandum of understanding between the prime minister and Pakatan Harapan (PH) will protect the federal government from the electoral feud.

Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said it would be “business as usual” in Putrajaya even if Bersatu and Umno were to go their own way and clash in the state election.

“Bersatu is always welcome to leave (the federal government), because it appears that Ismail has the support of PH, which is almost 100 MPs strong,” he told FMT.

He said this meant that Muhyiddin Yassin’s Bersatu was in no position to cause the government to fall since Ismail could put together an alternative ruling coalition, even if it was just Umno with PKR and DAP.

“At the moment, it seems like Ismail has the upper hand because he, in a sense, has formed a de facto ruling coalition with the opposition.”

Ismail can count on the support of 41 Barisan Nasional MPs and 18 from Gabungan Parti Sarawak, while PH partners can contribute 89 MPs from DAP (42), PKR (35), Amanah (11), Upko (1) for a total of 148 MPs. Perikatan Nasional has 54 MPs, of which Bersatu provides 31.

Oh and Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid said it would not be the first time that parties contest against each other at the state level while remaining comrades in Putrajaya.

In the mid-1980s, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) formed the opposition at the Sarawak state assembly, while the state government was formed by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), SUPP and the Sarawak National Party (SNAP).

However, all four parties were part of the BN government in Putrajaya.

“As long as the split in support can be skilfully managed in the state legislature and Parliament, downfall of governments can be avoided,” said Fauzi.

He expressed little surprise that Umno and Bersatu were at loggerheads over Melaka, but predicted that both parties were still using the state election as a test run to see how they might fare when going it alone.

If their refusal to cooperate does turn out to split the votes to PH’s benefit in Melaka, he said this will force them to patch things up as the nation inches closer to the next general election (GE15).

He also expected the government’s MoU with PH to remain in place or even be renewed, if needed, until it was finally time for GE15.

“The federal government might even advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve Parliament next year in the hope of breaking the political stalemate,” he told FMT.

However, should Umno emerge from the state election victorious, Fauzi said Bersatu’s hold over Ismail’s administration will weaken while calls from the prime minister’s own party for “an earlier than expected” GE15 will grow.

The Melaka election to the state assembly will be held on Nov 20.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

