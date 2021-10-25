FROM KLEPTOCRAT TO MIDWIFE – NAJIB’S MIND-BOGGLING CAREER CHANGES BAFFLE PARLIAMENT

MP: Najib not a midwife, why allowed to spend weeks in Singapore?

An opposition MP today questioned why the government was allowing Najib Abdul Razak (BN-Pekan) to leave the country for a month.

Mohamed Hanipa Maidin (Pakatan Harapan-Sepang) accused Najib of hurting the country’s economy due to his involvement in the 1MDB affair and he, therefore, does not qualify for special treatment.

“Tuan Speaker, why is he allowed to leave for so long? The excuse is that he is going to visit his daughter who is expecting.

“He is not a midwife. If he needs to visit (his daughter), five days is enough. Now it’s (more than) a month. Is he a midwife? I need to know. Will he help with childbirth?” asked Hanipa.

Last week, Najib convinced the Court of Appeal to temporarily return his passport to allow him to visit his daughter Nooryana Najwa, who is due to deliver her second child.

Initially, Najib sought the temporary release of his passport from Oct 20 to Nov 22.

Mohamed Hanipa Maidin

After the Malacca Legislative Assembly election was set for Nov 20, Najib amended his notice of motion to extend the return date for his passport to Dec 12.

Najib argued in his affidavit that he had been entrusted to lead the Umno campaign in the absence of his party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also abroad seeking medical treatment.

Najib’s passport was seized in 2018 because he was facing numerous criminal trials related to the 1MDB affair.

Hanipa had raised the issue during the debate on a motion to annul seven emergency ordinances.

Earlier, Hanipa urged the government to explain how much money has been spent through an emergency ordinance that allowed for supplementary budgets to be passed without having to go through Parliament.

“The government must also explain what are the checks and balances for the monies spent.

“We were told that during the emergency, money was spent to renovate the prime minister’s residence. Then there were three new halls being built in the Pagoh constituency.

“This is public funds. If not Parliament, who provides the checks and balances?” Hanipa asked.

Sections 10a and 10b of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 allow the prime minister, chief minister or menteri besar to pass a supplementary budget or use consolidated funds, without going through the legislature, as long as the emergency is in force.

MKINI

.