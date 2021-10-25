DRIPPING WITH INTRIGUE, ELECTION FOR DEPUTY SPEAKER POSTPONED AGAIN

Election for Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker postponed again

The election of the new Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker, which was initially scheduled to take place during today’s sitting, has once again been postponed to the next parliamentary session.

De facto Law Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar tabled a motion to postpone the deputy speaker’s election today after the question-and-answer session.

The motion was approved with a voice vote. There was no reason given for the postponement.

The election of a new deputy speaker had already been postponed once from the previous parliamentary session in September.

At the time, the two candidates for the position were the government’s nominee Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) and Nga Kor Ming (Harapan-Teluk Intan), who was suggested by the opposition.

The government had then said they were postponing the matter in order to amend the constitution for a third deputy speaker position.

However, it became apparent that Ahmad, who was facing a money laundering charge but was later let off with a RM1.1 million fine, would have been defeated in the election for the new deputy speaker.

Bersatu had previously indicated that they will not vote for Ahmad, which will cause Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government, which has the support of 114 MPs out of 220 MPs including from Bersatu, to fall short. Bersatu has 31 MPs.

Ahmad has since dropped out of the race and was replaced by new candidate Ramli Mohd Nor (BN-Cameron Highlands), who if elected will become the first Orang Asli deputy speaker.

