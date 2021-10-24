FIRST UMNO DRAMA IN MALACCA – SACKED EX-CM IDRIS HARON GATECRASHES UMNO MEETING, TRIGGERS AN UPROAR

Sacked Idris causes stir after ‘gatecrashing’ Umno meeting

Incumbent Sungai Udang assemblyperson Idris Haron who was sacked from Umno for his role in bringing down the Umno-Bersatu government in Malacca caused a stir after he purportedly turned up at the Klebang Kechil Umno branch meeting.

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan panned Idris for the stunt.

Ahmad said Idris was well aware that he had been sacked with a letter of dismissal issued on Oct 5.

“Why would someone who is not a member turn up at an Umno meeting? This is strange but it actually happened.

“If he wants to hold a ceramah he should find another place, not at an Umno meeting,” Ahmad was quoted as saying by Astro Awani.

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan

However, Idris denied that he had gatecrashed the Umno branch meeting in Malacca this morning.

‘I went there because it was noisy’

Idris said his home was near the venue of the meeting, which was at an Umno branch leader’s residence.

“While I was speaking with my mother, they (Umno branch members) were gathering for the Umno meeting and were noisy.

“I went over to the house to ask them to keep it down as they were too noisy while I was talking to my mother but they were stubborn,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

Idris added that he had also taken the opportunity to explain to the Umno members about “the political situation” in the state.

Idris said he suggested that the Umno members propose a motion against three Umno leaders whom he claimed had wrecked the party.

“After I told them about the motion I went back home, I did not cause trouble,” he added.

He claimed at the time the Umno meeting had yet to start.

Idris, in an apparent attempt to make a comeback as the Malacca chief minister, had engineered four assemblypersons including himself to withdraw support for incumbent Malacca chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali’s government.

The move cost Sulaiman his majority in the state assembly. Idris had hoped to form the new government with the backing of Pakatan Harapan assemblypersons.

However, Sulaiman sought a dissolution of the state assembly instead, paving the way for fresh polls on Nov 20.

MKINI

