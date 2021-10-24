UNIQUE INDONESIA – SUKMAWATI, DAUGHTER OF FIRST PRESIDENT SUKARNO & SISTER OF 5TH PRESIDENT MEGAWATI, TO CONVERT BACK TO HINDUISM FROM ISLAM

Mengundang Untuk Menghadiri Upacara Sudhi Wadani (Proses Kembali Ke Agama Hindu) Sukmawati Sukarnoputri

Sukmawati Sukarnoputri the daughter of Indonesia’s first president Sukarno has decided to convert back to Hindusim in an elaborate ceremony (not open to the public despite the well publicised invitation card). Here is the news:

Sukmawati Sukarnoputri daughter of President Sukarno to convert to Hinduism

Sukmawati is founder of Indonesian National Party (Partai Nasional Indonesia-PNI)

She will embrace Hinduism in formal ceremony on October 26th (CNN Indonesia)

‘Sudhi Wadani’ will be conducted at Bali Agung Singaraja, ancestral land of the family

Bali Agung Singaraja is monument to Sukarno in Tampaksiring Bali

conversion of Sukarnoputri received approval of family members

daughter of Indonesia’s founding president Sukarno

She is also sister of 5th President of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri

She was married to Kanjeng Gusti Pangeran Adipati Arya Mangkunegara IX

decision to convert influenced by grandmother Ida Ayu Nyoman Rai Srimben

Notification by Sukarno Centre in Bali announcing the conversion

she is well versed in Hindu theology

support of her brothers Guntur Soekarnoputra, Guruh Soekarnoputra, sister Megawati Soekarnoputri.

her children, Muhammad Putra Perwira Utama, Prince Haryo Paundrajarna Sumautra Jiwanegara, and Gusti Raden Ayu Putri Siniwati have accepted her decision

Indonesia is the largest Muslim country in the world.

My comments :

Despite being the largest Muslim majority country in the world, the Indonesians are just a super cool people when it comes to their religious plurality. In Malaysia perhaps Sabah and Sarawak also have a similar attitude towards acceptance of religious plurality.

But what I find really cool about the Indonesians are their names : Sukmawati, Megawati, Putra Perwira Utama, Haryo Paundrajarna Sumautra Jiwanegara, Gusti Raden Ayu, Kanjeng Gusti Pangeran Adipati Arya Mangkunegara, Ida Ayu Nyoman Rai Srimben.

In one snapshot their names reflect their own language, their history, their culture and most important of all their identity.

Indonesia is indeed a unique country and a unique society.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

