GPS THE NEXT AFTER UMNO TO HAMMER ‘DOWN & OUT’ MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN CARTEL – ‘NO SEAT-SHARING TALKS WITH BERSATU HAVE EVER BEEN HELD OR WILL EVER BE HELD’ – GPS DEALS UNMISTAKABLE SNUB TO THE EX-PM IT ONCE PLEDGED TO SUPPORT – EVEN AS SHAFIE’S WARISAN DENIES TALK IT WILL TEAM UP WITH SYED SADDIQ’S MUDA TO CONTEST ALL FEDERAL SEATS IN GE15

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will contest in all 82 Sarawak state assembly seats in the next state election, said the coalition’s secretary-general Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He also denied that there were seat-sharing talks between GPS and Bersatu.

“I want to emphasise that no such negotiations have ever been or will be held. In fact, GPS will contest in all 82 seats.

“Therefore, I would like to correct the wrong message reported in some media,” he said in a statement today.

This came after reports surfaced claiming that the Kapit MP confirmed there were seat-sharing negotiations between GPS and Bersatu to face the Sarawak polls.

Bersatu occupies one Sarawak state seat through Krian representative Ali Biju who won it as a PKR candidate in the last state election but then defected.

Krian assemblyperson Ali Biju

The state assembly’s term expired on June 7 and Sarawak polls were supposed to be held within 60 days.

However, the federal government sought a localised emergency there to avoid an election amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The localised emergency in Sarawak is set to expire on Feb 2 next year, after which polls must be held. MKINI

