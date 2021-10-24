CONVICTED THIEF NAJIB LONGS FOR THE BN DAYS OF ‘CASH & CARRY’ – WHEN HE WAS IN POWER – EVEN AS HE PUSHES FOR UMNO TO GO SOLO WITHOUT BERSATU IN MALACCA – ‘WE HAVE NO CHOICE IF CONSENSUS CAN’T BE REACHED’

MELAKA: Umno and Barisan Nasional should be prepared to face the Melaka elections all by themselves if no other political coalitions are willing to work together, says former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“Umno and Barisan must be ready to go solo and strive hard towards emerging as victors, if there is no consensus reached to work with others (coalitions),” he said during his visit to the state on Saturday (Oct 23).

Najib, who is also chairman of the Barisan advisory board, said there were constraints and challenges that needed to be discussed before reaching a consensus (on cooperating with others in the state elections).

“We have no choice but to go solo in this election if consensus can’t be reached,” he said.

Najib said people are also longing for the quality of life during Barisan’s era after comparing the administrations of Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional.

“The people are longing for Barisan’s era; hopefully this is also in the minds of Melaka electorates,” he said.

Najib also visited Menggong market at Alor Gajah and later handed over aid to flood victims at Kampung Belimbing Dalam at Durian Tunggal here.

He also promised to help out Umno and Barisan in the upcoming polls by making frequent visits to the state.

ANN

.