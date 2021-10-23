BETS ARE ON THAT ZAHID, THE WEAKEST EVER PRESIDENT OF UMNO, WILL SOON U-TURN – TO FORM ELECTORAL PACT WITH ‘SWORN ENEMY’ MUHYIDDIN & BERSATU – ZAHID’S WORDS ‘TAK BOLEH PAKAI. HE’S TOO WEAK TO AFFORD 3-CORNERED FIGHTS,’ GUAN ENG MOCKS UMNO CHIEF’S FIERCE BUT HOLLOW RHETORIC

Guan Eng: Zahid too ‘weak’ to afford 3-cornered fights

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng believed that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was “too weak” to risk multi-cornered contests during the Malacca election.

Lim told reporters this in Penang when asked to comment on Perikatan Nasional (PN)’s plans to field candidates for all 28 seats during the election, thereby closing the door to BN, which Zahid leads.

He said for PN chief Muhyiddin Yassin to make such a claim, it would mean that Zahid had officially shut out Bersatu and PN.

However, he said Zahid’s words “tidak boleh pakai” (was useless) because he is the “weakest Umno president in history”.

“I think he is so weak and it (BN going alone) won’t happen,” said Lim.

In view of this, he told reporters there was no need to speculate whether there will be multi-cornered contests during the state election.

The Umno supreme council is expected to meet on Oct 28 to finalise plans for the Malacca election on Nov 20.

Sources told Malaysiakini that Umno is considering PN’s demands – eight seats to be allocated for Bersatu and five for PAS.

There are 21 Malay-majority seats in Malacca. PN’s demands, said sources, would leave only eight seats for Umno.

So far, Zahid has pledged to uphold the Umno annual general assembly’s decision to not work with Bersatu.

