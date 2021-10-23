TMJ TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 – BUT ‘THE TIGER IS BACK’ AFTER ‘A FEW WEEKS OF DOWNTIME’

Politics | October 23, 2021 by | 0 Comments

TMJ tests positive for Covid-19

JOHOR BARU: Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim has revealed that he had contracted Covid-19.

The Johor Darul Ta’zim football club owner revealed the matter through a series of posts on his Instastory here on Friday (Oct 22).

He posted a picture of him resting on a hospital bed with a thumbs up and a caption written “few days ago”.

“Two weeks of Covid-19 and now.

Tunku Ismail also shared on his present health condition.

“The tiger is back,” he said.

ANN

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle