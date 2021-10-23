YOU GUYS ARE FAT, OBESE & UNHEALTHY – AND YOU BETTER WEAR YOUR FACE MASKS – HEALTH MINISTER KHAIRY TICKS OFF HIS FELLOW POLITICIANS

KJ: Many politicians fat and unhealthy, should mask up

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today urged Malaysians, especially politicians, to continue wearing masks in public.

“More and more of my colleagues are being seen in photos at meetings without masks on.

“Many politicians have diabetes, hypertension and are probably obese.

“If you get Covid-19, even with the vaccine, it’s not going to be fun and games,” wrote Khairy on his Instagram page.

Khairy warned that the UK was currently experiencing another Covid-19 wave despite the high vaccination rate there.

“(This is in part) because of their obstinate refusal to mask up. Don’t be the UK. Just mask up,” he said.

In the UK, although nearly 68 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, there were 7,521 people hospitalised for Covid-19 as of Oct 20, up from triple digits seen in May.

Currently, Malaysians are required to don a face mask outside their homes except when exercising or dining in.

Failure to do so can result in an RM1,500 fine.

