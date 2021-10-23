MACC – WHEN THE CORRUPTION FIGHTERS ARE THEMSELVES CORRUPT! MALAYSIA. NOTORIOUS FOR CORRUPTION, BACK TO SQUARE ONE OR EVEN WORSE AFTER MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN CARTEL’S POWER GRAB – AND ISMAIL SABRI SHOWS NO WILL OR WISH TO REVERSE THE SLIDE

MALAYSIA’S fight against corruption is increasingly being impeded by its own anti-graft authorities, the Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4) said, noting how several officers have been involved in cases.

C4 said there must be an independent investigation into the slew of recent events where several Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commissions (MACC) officers were implicated or charged in corruption cases.

“The fight against corruption is now deeply shackled by these incessant occurrences involving the commission’s staff and, certainly, cannot be left to internal investigations to resolve them,” C4 said in a statement.

‘This string of recent events C4 said shows that the MACC itself is colluding with underworld gangs and participating in criminal activities that could prove to be a national security threat.

“When an ‘independent’ institution tasked to investigate financial crimes are among those found to be involved in such severe criminal activities punishable by the law of the state, it signals a serious and dysfunctional system facing the nation today.”

C4 is calling for several reforms that will see independence and autonomy be restored to the MACC.

It wants an independent probe set up outside of the MACC and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), to allow the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre (NAFCC) to lead investigations into corrupt MACC officials, to speed up investigation and prosecutions, and to restructure the MACC to restore its independence.

It also wants the MACC advisory board to hold its leadership accountable and cooperate in the independent investigations.

“Take the correct measures to rectify the situation now before our country slides further down the slope of destruction.”

In May, two MACC officers were arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) on suspected links with organised crime group Geng Nicky. Both were released on bail pending investigation.

On October 20, the MACC detained three of its senior officers over allegations of abuse of power and misappropriation of funds involving US$6 million linked to former spy chief Hasanah Abd Hamid.

Earlier this week, two MACC officers were charged at the Johor Baru Sessions Court for cheating an individual of RM40,000 to help “settle” a case. The case is set for mention on November 24.

