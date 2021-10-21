NOPE, IT DOESN’T MAKE ISLAM IN MALAYSIA LOOK GOOD – ANYWAY, ALL THE BEST SAJAT! EVEN ORDINARY MALAYS FEEL OUTRAGE AT THE UNNECESSARY GOVT-SANCTIONED ‘BULLYING & HUMILATION’ OF A TRANSGENDER – WHO HAS BEEN FORCED TO FLEE HER HOMELAND FOR A KINDER & MORE UNDERSTANDING SOCIETY OVERSEAS

excerpts;

“What else do we want? We want freedom. So, human rights here, it is very important. They (Australia) really prioritise human rights. I don’t want anything. I just want human rights.”

Sajat has reportedly liquidated all her business interests at home and is looking forward to resettling in Australia, with a plea “Please respect me as a human being. That’s all.”

It’s the thought of being further humiliated that’s most scary to her.

Ya, they do love to humiliate people like Sajat.

Imagine a botak Sajat in a prison garb and handcuffed.

A disgrace to Islam, they said.

Well, Sajat should have just migrated to another country to save herself from all this trouble.

And migrate she did…or rather fled overseas.

I know that some would say good riddance but I think this whole thing about Sajat was unfortunate.

It doesn’t make Islam or Malaysia looks good.

All just because of some people’s ego and their belief that they have the right to bully people like Sajat.

I still believe that her case should have been better handled.

I know, Sajat can be quite irritating with her antics, but that does not mean we should bully and humiliate her.

There must be a way to correct her mistakes (and I’m not talking about her being a transgender).

After all she still have her parents and family.

Sajat and her mother

Try to imagine if we ourselves have a child who is like her. Can we accept the child to be bullied and humiliated by others?

I believe that transgender people are the same as those with disabilities.

We need to help them instead of bullying and humiliating them.

We shouldn’t bully and humiliate an autistic person for being different from us and behaving abnormally. The same should be the case with transgender people.

By the way, now that Sajat is seeking asylum status in Australia, we have officially became a bunch of anti-transgender society, while in actual fact we are not.

The majority of us are not like that, okay.

Anyway, I don’t blame Sajat for running off to Australia.

Hopefully, she will be happier there.

