‘IRON LADY’ RAFIDAH TELLS ‘SUPERIOR’ ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI – ‘WE CAN NEVER HAVE THAT SO-CALLED KELUARGA MALAYSIA SO LONG AS THERE ARE THOSE IN THAT FAMILY WHO INSIST THEY ARE THE ‘TUANS’ (LORDS) & ARE ENTITLED TO DICTATE WHAT IS IN THEIR WARPED MINDSETS UPON OTHERS’

Former minister Rafidah Aziz fired an acerbic salvo at those who generate a negative impact and accused them of possessing twisted minds.

She was sharing her thoughts on the controversies surrounding an actor who made jokes about rape, and a Malaysian-made whiskey that has incurred the wrath of PAS and other Islamic groups.

As for actor Mohd Fauzi Mohd Nawawi’s tasteless remarks, Rafidah said it was nothing short of “disgusting” for someone to make light of a crime.

“No one should take lightly of things that impact lives, such as rape, and any form of abuses inflicted on others whether adults or children.

“It is deplorable to make light of such life impacting abuses,” she told Malaysiakini.

Actor Mohd Fauzi Mohd Nawawi

Fauzi, who courted flak from various quarters over his comments on filming a rape scene with co-star Raja Farah Raja Aziz in the 2007 film “Anak Halal”, has since apologised.

According to Rafidah, these issues stem from a myopic viewpoint.

“Everything is seen through ‘blinkers with pinholes’ and with narrow chimney minds (silos are far too big to describe the narrow minds),” she said.

The former minister also emphasised that Malaysia is a multiracial and multi-faith society, and none should feel entitled to dictate what others regard as acceptable to their race or religion.

“No one can impose his or her faith on anyone else and regard himself or herself as the keeper of the next person.

“Just practice one’s religion to the best of one’s ability and follow the tenets of the religion one professes.

“Injecting religion into every narrative and seeing and imagining things which are really not there, such as in labels and making a hue and cry about it is going on that dangerous road of divisiveness, conflict and intolerance,” she added.

Rafidah noted that Islam is a religion of moderation and imposing one’s will on those of other faiths reflected intolerance and extremism.

“And of course, sometimes, behind all the facade of sanctimonious preaching and utterances, lies the hypocrisy,” she added.

Rafidah pointed out that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s so-called “Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family)” vision would not materialise when some feel superior.

“We can never have that so-called ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ for as long as there are those in that family who insist that they are the ‘tuans’ (Iords) and are entitled to dictate what is in their warped mindsets upon others,” she added.

