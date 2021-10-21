GET OUT – AND STAY OUT! PAKATAN GIVES ‘TREACHEROUS FROG’ NORHIZAM THE WHUPPING HE DESERVES – DESPITE PROTRACTED PLEAS FROM ‘GREEDY FOR POWER’ ANWAR CAMP EYEING THE CM POST – BUT UNLESS ‘SICK MAN’ PKR CAN WIN MORE THAN 2 SEATS WITHOUT RECRUITING ‘FROGS’, AMANAH’S ADLY IS SET TO BE CM CANDIDATE IF PAKATAN WINS

This decision is reportedly the outcome of yesterday’s presidential council meeting which ended at 6.30pm. However, the statement was only issued 23 hours later.

Norhizam’s defection from DAP last year had in part contributed to the Harapan-led Malacca government’s downfall.

He is among four assemblypersons led by former chief minister Idris Haron (Sungai Udang), who later toppled the BN-led state government and are now eyeing to become Harapan candidates.

The other two are Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor), Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas)

The presidential council in the statement, said they had received views from all sides regarding the quartet.

However, they said as the four were not coalition members, the issue of their candidacy did not arise.

“It must be stressed that the people’s interest is more important than any individuals,” the statement said.

The statement was signed by Harapan party leaders Anwar Ibrahim (PKR), Mohamad Sabu (Amanah), Lim Guan Eng (DAP), and Wilfred Madius Tangau (Upko).

It was unclear what caused the delay in releasing the statement – which was dated today and stated that the meeting took place today.

However, Malaysiakini was made to understand that there was no Harapan meeting today.

PKR had been courting the Idris quartet, much to the chagrin of other party members as well as their allies in DAP.

DAP had flat out rejected fielding Norhizam as a candidate.

Who is CM candidate?

Meanwhile, the Harapan presidential council said they have also appointed former Malacca chief minister Adly Zahari as the head of the coalition’s election machinery for the state election.

It is unclear if this also means that Adly – who is Malacca Harapan chief – is the coalition’s chief minister candidate.

DAP had said that Adly should be the chief minister candidate.

However, PKR information chief Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin had said that the matter of who should be the chief minister candidate was up for discussion.

Shamsul is speculated to have been eyeing the position after failing to secure the post in 2018 following an unsuccessful attempt at winning a state seat.

Curiously, no announcement was made regarding which logo Harapan will use in the state polls.

PKR is still pushing for their logo to be used, while DAP and Amanah want to use the Harapan logo.

Meanwhile, the Harapan presidential council said it will send a representative to meet with the Election Commission to discuss SOPs for the state election.

This is to ensure that the election is fair for all taking part.

Nomination day for the Malacca election is on Nov 8 with polling on Nov 20. MKINI

