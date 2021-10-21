SARAWAK TO DISSOLVE STATE ASSEMBLY EITHER ‘TODAY OR TOMORROW’? – ABANG JO FEIGNS SURPRISE AT THE ‘RUMORS’, THEN DROPS BIG HINT – ‘BUT LET’S WAIT ONE OR TWO DAYS OR MAYBE NEXT WEEK’ – POINTING TO THE DOWNTREND IN THE STATE’S DAILY NEW COVID CASES

KUCHING: Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today denied claims that he has sought the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to lift the state of emergency in Sarawak to pave the way for the 12th state election.
Abang Johari, while confirming that he did have an audience with the King, said that it revolved around the Covid-19 pandemic and situation in the state.
“Yes, I had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong but it had nothing to do with the emergency. However, I cannot tell you in detail,” he told the reporters during a press conference in Sri Aman today.
Asked if there would be an announcement to end the emergency in Sarawak, and if the state legislative assembly would then be dissolved to pave way for the state election, Abang Johari said he does not have the power to decide and thus, would be leaving it to the King.
“So let’s wait for the official announcement. I am also waiting for it,” he added.
“Maybe people started to speculate (about the state election) following the drop of daily Covid-19 cases in the state as well as the whole country. But, let’s wait for one or two days, or maybe next week,” he said.
Reports and rumours have suggested that the proclamation of emergency in Sarawak, which was scheduled to end in February, is expected to be lifted soon, requiring the 12th Sarawak state election to be held within 60 days.
The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly, whose term is scheduled to end on June 6, has continued to function following the proclamation of emergency in Sarawak from Aug 2 to Feb 2, 2022, in a bid to combat the raging Covid-19 pandemic, which had effectively suspended the state election.
In a government gazette dated July 30, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had decreed that the proclamation of the emergency in Sarawak was to suspend the state election to prevent any further increase in the spread of Covid-19. NST