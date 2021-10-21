COME, SHAFIE – MALAYSIA IS READY FOR YOU! PERFECT TIMING FOR WARISAN CHIEF TO SPREAD HIS WINGS TO ‘MALAYA’ – THE WHOLE COUNTRY NEEDS NEW POLICIES, NEW VOICES & NEW TALENT – AND IT DOESN’T MATTER IF IT’S FROM SABAH, SARAWAK OR ANOTHER MALAY, INDIAN OR CHINESE PARTY – SO LONG AS IT HAS THE RIGHT POLICIES TO STOP THE TAILSPIN TO DOOM SET BY THE LIKES OF MAHATHIR, NAJIB, MUHYIDDIN & NOW ISMAIL SABRI!

Here is some news about Shafie Apdal and Warisan that I have “adapted”

Warisan president Shafie Apdal plans to launch national platform

Warisan would adopt a multiracial approach, uphold Muslim values

Shafie expects support from young voters to see change

challenging for Warisan

will Warisan make any impact in Peninsular Malaysia

challenges of vying on the peninsula need not be formidable

has merit to contest in peninsula

Warisan collaborating with Muda to gain support of young

West Malaysians already had many home grown options

Warisan seen as lacking credentials in peninsula

difficult for Warisan because not enough leaders with national-centric thinking

Warisan welcomed as multiracial party in cosmopolitan parts of country

My comments : Dato Seri Shafie Apdal should launch Warisan as a national party TODAY. The timing could not be better. The timing is ripe because indeed the country needs new leadership.

Let me share some advice with Dato Shafie Apdal. Whether you are a Sabah party, Sarawak party, Peninsula party, Malay party, Muslim party, Chinese party etc does not matter anymore. Race and religion are not relevant.

What is relevant are policies. We need about FOUR MILLION high paying new jobs.

A single car manufacturing factory worth billions of Ringgits investments can employ 1,000 workers. Maybe 2,000 workers. To create 4.0 million new jobs we will need 2,000 to 4,000 such car factories in Malaysia. That is more than the entire population of car factories in China, Japan, America, Korea, Germany all combined. This is to give you an idea.

A single hypermarket (Mydin size) can provide jobs for about 300 workers. To create 4 million new hypermarket jobs we will need to create about 14,000 new hypermarkets. That is maybe more hypermarkets than in Europe, China and Japan combined. Again this is to give you an idea.

A single petrol station employs about 5 – 10 people.

Meaning to create new jobs we need car factories, hypermarkets, steel mills, food processing factories etc.

We need a better education system to create workers who can not only come to work on time but they can do the work that is required of them.

We need a banking and financial system that works.

We need so many new policies.

Monopolies have to be abolished. Those tolls have to go. Car prices have to be reduced by 50% at least.

Shafie Apdal must present a clear and concise “platform of new policies” that will move this country forward. The country is ready.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

