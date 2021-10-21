‘BERSATU WAS ALREADY DEAD WHEN SHERATON MOVE TOOK PLACE’ – ARAU DIVISION CHIEF THROWS HIS RESIGNATION LETTER TO MUHYIDDIN – ‘BERSATU HAS BECOME A POWER-GRABBING TOOL. THE FIGHT FOR A BETTER FUTURE FOR THE PEOPLE NO LONGER EXISTS’

Arau division chief quits Bersatu

PETALING JAYA: Arau Bersatu division chief Ameir Hassan has confirmed today that he has quit the party.

Ameir said he submitted his resignation letter to Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin through the party’s secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin this morning.

“I would also like to inform that I am no longer a member of Bersatu,” he told FMT.

Ameir said his decision to leave Bersatu was because the party had strayed from its original struggle.

“I made this decision because Bersatu, which I’ve led in Perlis since September 2016, has lost its identity and has strayed from its original struggle.”

In his resignation letter, he said the party had become a power-grabbing tool that no longer cared about the people.

He added that Bersatu was already dead when the “Sheraton Move” took place.

“The fight for a better future for the people no longer exists. The people had given their trust and had high hopes for Bersatu,” he said in the letter.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

