HAS SNEAKY AZMIN DANGLED THE PM CARROT TO ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR AGAIN? – ‘WHEN WILL THEY LEARN’ – EVEN PKR STALWARTS DISGUSTED AT ANWAR’S GREED FOR POWER AT ANY COST IN MALACCA – INDEED, MALACCA QUARTET WILL VERY LIKELY DOUBLE-CROSS PAKATAN & DEFECT AGAIN TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER IF THEY WIN AT STATE POLLS

Politics | October 21, 2021 by | 0 Comments

‘Melaka 4’ might defect again if PH fields them, says MP

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan must not let the “Melaka 4” contest under its banner or risk seeing them defect again if they win in the upcoming state elections, a DAP MP has warned.

Klang MP Charles Santiago said that politics is not always about winning but also about maintaining principles.

Santiago pointed out how the four politicians retracted their support for the Barisan Nasional state government for their own vested interests.

“So, there is no guarantee they won’t jump parties again,” he said.

Santiago was referring to former Melaka chief minister Idris Haron (Sungai Udang), Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor), Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas) and former DAP man Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu), all of whom had earlier this month declared that they were pulling their support for the state government and chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali.

Idris and Nor Azman have since been sacked from Umno, while Noor Effandi had his membership terminated by Bersatu.

Santiago said that elections allow the people to assert their aspirations and give them the freedom of choice, but party defections undermine the will of the people.

“This has been happening one too many times following the last general election.

“So, let these four politicians figure it out for themselves and let the people decide their political fate.”

Last night, PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim was reported to have said that the four Melaka assemblymen had yet to formally apply to join any of the component parties, “although they have expressed their intentions”.

Melaka goes to the polls on Nov 20, with early voting set for Nov 16 and nomination day falling on Nov 8.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

 

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle