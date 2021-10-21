MALACCA HELLFIRE FOR TRAITORS – MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU FACES INEVITABLE WIPEOUT – ALREADY SHUNNED BY UMNO & PAS WHICH HAVE BEGUN THEIR OWN INFORMAL TALKS TO AVOID STRAIGHT FIGHTS – WHILE PAKATAN GETS BACK THE 6 SEATS THEY HAD TO ALLOCATE TO TRAITOROUS MUHYIDDIN & CO DURING GE14
Umno, PAS in informal talks to avoid straight fights in Melaka
PETALING JAYA: Faced with the prospect of splitting the Malay votes and losing seats to Pakatan Harapan (PH), Umno and PAS are now in unofficial talks over seat distribution in the Melaka state election – although Umno has said it does not want to work with the Islamist party.
A source in the know said they are looking at an informal pact on seat distribution with the two parties not squaring off against each other for Malay seats.
“If PAS and Umno contest against each other, it will split votes and benefit PH.
“We are not keen to have an official pact with PAS as Umno has to go solo under the Barisan Nasional (BN) banner to test the waters before the general election.
“We need to evaluate our weaknesses and strategies ourselves for the coming polls,” he told FMT.
He said top Umno party leaders would decide on the matter soon, but those in Melaka are looking at only working with PAS on seat allocation.
“We want to reach an understanding with PAS not to contest against each other in certain areas,” he said.
The source said Umno does not need PAS to win in Melaka as it has a strong support base in the state. However, it does not want PAS to split the votes.
Recently, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said the party would go solo under the BN banner in the Melaka polls.
However, two days ago Zahid changed his tune, saying any decision by Umno and BN to work with other parties in the Melaka state election will be finalised after both the party and coalition supreme councils discuss the matter.
A decision is expected to be made by next week or before the nomination day on Nov 8.
The source, however, told FMT that it was up to PAS whether it wants to work with Bersatu but Melaka Umno would not work with them.
“We want to finish them off by ensuring they do not win any seats in the state polls,” he said.
A large percentage of Umno members have been at odds with Bersatu since Muhyiddin Yassin occupied the prime minister’s seat.
The political turmoil between the two parties eventually led to Muhyiddin resigning in mid-August. However, there is a group within Umno that believes it can work with Bersatu. FMT
Malacca polls: Bigger slice of pie for Harapan parties without Bersatu
Back in 2018, Pakatan Harapan divided the 28 state assembly seats in Malacca among PKR, DAP, Amanah and Bersatu.
PKR and DAP each contested eight seats, while Amanah and Bersatu fielded six candidates respectively. From these seats, DAP was the biggest winner, bagging all of the ones they contested while PKR won three and Bersatu and Amanah each won two.
But with Bersatu now a rival party, the six seats they previously contested are up for grabs among the three peninsula-based Harapan components taking part in the Malacca snap polls.
This might put the parties at odds ahead of the nomination day, especially as both PKR and Amanah have expressed their intention to go for four of the six seats.
The six are Ayer Limau, Lendu, Asahan, Paya Rumput, Telok Mas and Sungai Rambai.
N.03 Ayer Limau
The Ayer Limau seat is part of the Masjid Tanah parliamentary constituency. It has a total of 11,211 registered voters (based on GE14 data).
The 2018 general election saw Amirudin Yusof (BN) come out victorious to defend the seat with 4,704 votes (majority 1,479) against Bersatu’s Ruslin Hasan who garnered 3,225 votes and PAS’ Jamarudin Ahmad (1,187 votes).
Amirudin won Ayer Limau in three previous general elections – 2004, 2008 and 2013 – defeating three different PKR candidates including state PKR chief Halim Bachik in the 2013 general election.
N.04 Lendu
The Lendu state seat is also part of the Masjid Tanah parliamentary constituency. It has 10,350 registered voters (based on GE14 data).
In the 2018 general election, Sulaiman Md Ali (BN) defended the seat with 4,016 votes (627 majority votes) against Bersatu’s Ridhuan Affandi Abu Bakar (3,389) and PAS’ Arshad Mohamad Som (1,163).
Sulaiman, who won the seat for the first time during the 2013 general election against PAS candidate Asri Shaik Abdul Aziz, later became the Malacca chief minister in March 2020 following a political coup in the state.
N.10 Asahan
The Asahan seat is part of the Alor Gajah parliamentary constituency. It has 16,011 registered voters (based on GE14 data).
The 2018 general election saw Abdul Ghafar Atan (BN) defend the seat with 5,942 votes (majority 275) against Bersatu’s Zamzuri Arifin who received 5,667 votes and PAS’ Azlan Maddin (1,365 votes).
Abdul Ghafar won Asahan in the 13th general election, defeating PAS’ Wong Chee Chew.
Prior to this, the seat was contested by MIC in the 2004 and 2008 elections.
N.13 Paya Rumput
The Paya Rumput state seat is part of the Tangga Batu parliamentary constituency. It has a total of 25,038 registered voters (based on GE14 data).
In 2018, first-time candidate Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen from Bersatu recorded history when he defeated BN’s Abu Bakar Mohamad Diah. Rafiq received 12,102 votes to get a majority of 4,259 against Abu Bakar (7,843 votes) and PAS’ Rafie Ahmad (1,552).
It was also the first time Abu Bakar had contested for the seat.
Prior to this, the seat was won by BN’s Tahir Hassan in the 2004 and 2008 general elections, and Sazali Muhd Din in 2013.
N.23 Telok Mas
The Telok Mas state seat is part of the Kota Melaka parliamentary constituency. It has 20,441 registered voters (based on GE14 data).
The 2018 general election saw Bersatu’s Noor Effandi Ahmad making history by defeating BN in its traditional seat.
Noor Effandi garnered a total of 7,694 votes to get a 1,288 majority against BN’s Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman (6,406) and PAS’ Rosazli Md Yasin (3,164).
Noor Effandi is no longer a Bersatu member after he was sacked by the party for playing a part in the attempt to topple the Umno-led state government early this month.
He is also part of the quartet that is said to have expressed intention to join Harapan. If this materialises, the coalition may have to decide whether to allow him to defend the seat.
BN’s Latiff Tamby Chik won the seat in 2008 and 2013, and Amind Nordin in 2004.
N.28 Sungai Rambai
The Sungai Rambai state seat is part of the Jasin parliamentary constituency. It has 11,792 registered voters (based on GE14 data).
In GE14, Hasan Rahman (BN) defended the seat with 5,088 votes (majority 1,669) against Bersatu’s Azalina Abdul Rahman (3,419) and PAS’ Zakariya Kasnin (1,405).
Hasan had won Sungai Rambai in the 2008 and 2013 general elections against PAS. In 2004, the seat was won by BN’s Abu Pit who defeated another PAS candidate. MKINI