SO WHERE IS SHAHIDAN? MASSIVE & DANGEROUS SINKHOLE REAPPEARS IN BUSY JALAN SRI HARTAMAS 1 – FORCING SUDDEN ROAD CLOSURE

Jalan Sri Hartamas 1 in KL closed to traffic after sinkhole appears

MOTORISTS in Kuala Lumpur’s Taman Sri Hartamas are advised to be cautious as a sinkhole has been reported at Jalan Sri Hartamas 1 near the National Registration Department (NRD) office.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) operations centre confirmed the matter on Wednesday (Oct 20), adding that both sides of the road near the intersection of Jalan Sri Hartamas 1 and Jalan Dutamas 1 were currently closed to traffic.

A statement on DBKL’s ITIS Facebook page said closure of both sides of the road was necessary as the sinkhole was expanding.

A similar incident took place at the same location on July 20 last year, where an approximately 4m wide sinkhole appeared and was patched up.

At the time, concerned residents had called on DBKL to investigate the cause of the incident.

