GREEDY FOR POWER, ANWAR NOW WILLING TO TAKE IN SLIME – IN LATEST MISSTEP THAT IS BOUND TO BACKFIRE ON HIM! AT SPECIAL MEET TONIGHT, PKR CHIEF TO FIGHT FOR MALACCA QUARTET – DESPITE STERN WARNINGS FROM HIS OWN PARTY MAN RAFIZI OF THEIR ‘TERRIBLE REPUTATION’

Report: Anwar confirms status of Melaka reps on agenda of Pakatan meet this evening

KUALA LUMPUR — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will discuss the position of the four Melaka state assemblymen who triggered the collapse of the state government recently in a meeting this evening, said its leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The four are Datuk Seri Idris Haron (former Sungai Udang assemblyman), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor), Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas) and Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu).

In a report by Sinar Harian, Anwar said that he is aware that some will not be in favour of the four assemblymen contesting the next Melaka state poll.

“This involves Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee who was openly rejected by Melaka DAP as the party’s candidate.

“From DAP, there is one person, but it’s OK, we will talk it over,” he told reporters, adding that he will discuss election matters with party members this evening too.

Anwar also downplayed the presence of the four assemblymen at a recent pre-state election gathering that was held on the same day that the Melaka polls were confirmed by the Election Commission (EC).

“We invited them because they are the ones who stepped up to bring change in Melaka and, at the time, Melaka Pakatan Harapan was backing them.

“So, to us, just saying thank you is reasonable. But the state election is another matter altogether,” he said.

He added that as the state polls are scheduled for November 20, he is concerned about possible Covid-19 infections among schoolchildren who have yet to be vaccinated against the virus.

He expressed disappointment at state “leaders” who did not think of this before asking for the state assembly to be dissolved, paving the way for the Melaka poll.

The Melaka state election is set to be held on November 20, with November 8 set as Nomination Day.

The Melaka State Legislative Assembly, which consists of 28 seats, was dissolved on October 4 after four representatives withdrew their support for the leadership of former chief minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. MALAY MAIL

Don’t accept ‘political frogs’ in Melaka, Rafizi warns PKR

PETALING JAYA: Rafizi Ramli has warned PKR not to take risky shortcuts in their zeal for power in Melaka by embracing “problematic frogs” like former state chief minister Idris Haron and three other assemblymen. Their defection led to the collapse of the Barisan Nasional-led (BN) state government, resulting in the Melaka state election that has been fixed for Nov 20. Rafizi, who is PKR vice-president, issued this warning in a Facebook post, in response to news that Idris and his other three allies had reached out to PKR to contest in the state election under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) banner. “The people have suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic because of the struggle between BN and Perikatan Nasional politicians for political power and wealth. “Plus, these four have a bad track record, with some of them having the knack for insulting others. These are not the type of candidates that we want to present to the people.” The former Pandan MP also reminded some PKR politicians not to let their obsession with winning back Melaka cloud their judgement. “Don’t let that obsession with power influence your decision by looking for shortcuts,” Rafizi said. It was reported recently that Idris (Sungai Udang), along with Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu), Noor Effendi Ahmad (Telok Mas), and Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor) had reached out to PKR and expressed their interest in contesting under PH in the state polls. Idris and Nor Azman were sacked from Umno, while Noor Effandi’s membership was terminated by Bersatu for their action in retracting their support for the state government and chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali earlier this month. As a result of their action, Melaka governer Mohd Ali Rustam agreed to dissolve the state assembly on Oct 5.

