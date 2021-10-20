A DRUG DEALER INSIDE THE MACC? ALREADY ACCUSED OF DUPING EX-SPY CHIEF OF RM25 MIL CASH, MACC OFFICER WHO IS ALSO SAID TO BE THE COMMISSIONER’S BLUE-EYED BOY, NOW SUSPECTED OF TRAFFICKING DRUGS FOR MORE THAN A YEAR

MACC officer in RM25m missing cash case now suspected drug dealer

The main suspect in an alleged theft of RM25 million cash evidence from MACC is now being investigated for drug trafficking.

Police initially opened a probe over alleged possession of Erimin 5 pills, before narcotics investigators found leads suggesting that the anti-graft officer may have also been involved in drug pushing activities.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Investigation Department director Razarudin Husain, when contacted today, confirmed this, saying that the suspect is now being detained under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985 or otherwise widely known as LLPK.

“Investigators found possible elements of drug trafficking in the case when they arrested two other individuals, who were addicts and were also in possession of drugs. These individuals are our witnesses.

“Initially, police only detained the suspect (MACC officer) to investigate him for being in possession of Erimin 5 pills and because his urine test came back positive for drug abuse, following a report lodged by MACC.

“We suspect that he is involved in pushing Erimin 5 pills and also methamphetamine,” Razarudin told Malaysiakini.

Drug-trafficking activities

It is learnt that the suspect was tested positive for amphetamine and benzo – substances that are usually found in Erimin 5 – and methamphetamine.

According to Razarudin, police believed the suspect may have been involved in drug-trafficking activities for over a year.

“He is now being detained for 60 days under LLPK. But we may not hold him for that long, just until the investigation is wrapped and then we will submit the investigation paper to the Home Ministry for further instruction,” said Razarudin.

The suspect is one of three MACC officers detained by the commission last month as part of an investigation related to misuse of power and misconduct in a case involving a “former department head”.

It was learnt the officers were suspected to be involved in the missing cash, which was a part of the seized evidence.

Fake pistol

The cash was seized by the MACC in 2018 during its investigation against former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) director-general Hasanah Abdul Hamid.

The suspect later came under police investigation after he was allegedly found in possession of drugs and tested positive for drug abuse.

It was learnt that he was also being investigated over a firearm-related offence, allegedly for being in possession of bullets more than he is permitted to and a fake pistol.

On Oct 12, it was reported that the Attorney-General’s Chambers has found other offences that required further investigation by the relevant enforcement agencies in the case of the missing cash based on the investigation paper submitted by the MACC.

MKINI

