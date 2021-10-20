GET LOST ANWAR – DAP TO USE PAKATAN LOGO IN MALACCA POLLS – NO TO PKR RIDING ON THE BACK OF ITS STRONGER ALLIES BY DECEIVING VOTERS INTO THINKING PKR IS PAKATAN & VICE-VERSA – ‘WE ARE UNANIMOUS ON SUPPORTING AMANAH’S ADLY ZAHARI AS CM,’ GUAN ENG ALSO SHUTS THE DOOR OF ‘FROG HULK’ NORHIZAM

DAP to use Pakatan logo in Malacca polls, says Guan Eng

DAP will contest the Malacca elections using the Pakatan Harapan (PH) logo, party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said today.

He said the use of the PH logo was agreed to at the DAP national level and the state chapter.

“We are unanimous on using the PH logo to contest in the state elections, while supporting Adly Zahari as chief minister candidate,” he said in a statement.

Adly, from Amanah, is Malacca PH chief and was chief minister from 2018 to 2020.

Lim added that DAP leaders, including himself and Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim, along with the Malacca DAP leadership, have visited more than 500 party grassroots members in the state.

They have covered the 10 state constituencies of Paya Rumput, Pengkalan Batu, Kesidang, Kota Laksamana, Bandar Hilir, Duyong, Ayer Keroh, Bemban, Gadek and Lendu where preparations of the party’s election machinery are underway.

DAP won eight seats in the 2018 elections but currently holds seven (Gadek, Ayer Keroh, Kesidang, Kota Laksamana, Duyong, Bandar Hilir and Bemban).

It lost Pengkalan Batu when assemblyman Norhizam Hassan Baktee quit DAP to become a Perikatan Nasional-friendly independent last year.

Lim reiterated the party’s rejection of Norhizam if he wanted to return to PH to stand as the coalition’s candidate.

DAP also urged the Election Commission, which has set nomination day on November 8 and polling on November 20, to meet all political parties to discuss Covid-19 standard operating procedure for the election.

Lim also reiterated DAP’s stand that the Malacca governor was wrongly advised to dissolve the state legislative assembly which had paved the way for polls to be held.

As such, Malacca Pakatan Harapan would be challenging the matter in court while also preparing to face the election.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

