THE FASTER PAKATAN DUMPS ANWAR & BRINGS IN SHAFIE – THE BETTER FOR THEM & MALAYSIA: AS ‘NO STANDARD’ ANWAR BLAMES DAP, INSISTS SLIMY MALACCA QUARTET DESERVES HEROES ‘THANK YOU’ – SHAFIE OFFERS SYED SADDIQ’S MUDA OPTION TO CONTEST GE15 UNDER WARISAN FLAG
Anwar explains reception for Idris quartet, not sign of candidacy
PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said Malacca Pakatan Harapan recognised the yearning for change by the four former Malacca assemblypersons who caused the collapse of the state government earlier this month.
Speaking to reporters in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, today, Anwar said this was the reason for the warm reception of the quartet during a Malacca Harapan event on Monday night.
“We invited them because they took steps to bring change in Malacca and at the time Malacca Harapan supported them.
“Therefore, we thanked them (on Monday night). Itu saja (that’s all). (Candidacy during) the election is a different matter,” said Anwar .
The four are Idris Haron (former Sungai Udang assemblyperson), Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor), Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas) and Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu).
Sulaiman did not step down and instead succeeded in convincing Malacca governor Mohd Ali Rustam to dissolve the legislative assembly, paving the way for fresh elections.
On Monday night, the four appeared at a Malacca Harapan event where, according to press reports, they were given a “hero’s welcome” by those present.
Idris told the event that the four are hoping to be fielded as Harapan candidates for the Nov 20 elections.
The treatment for the four at the Malacca Harapan event had sparked protests by Harapan figures throughout the country, on grounds that the four were responsible for the fall of the Harapan administration in Malacca last year.
DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng yesterday explicitly stated that his party will not agree to Norhizam – a former DAP assemblyperson who defected last year – standing under a Harapan banner.
When asked about the protests, Anwar claimed that only DAP had protested.
“DAP alone raised the matter. We will discuss,” said Anwar.
Harapan’s presidential council – the coalition’s highest decision-making body – will be meeting today at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya, Selangor. MKINI
Shafie offers Muda option to contest GE15 under Warisan flag
KUALA LUMPUR — With its peninsula Malaysia expansion plans in mind, Parti Warisan Sabah is looking to formalise its cooperation with fledgling party Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda).
Warisan has said the latter’s candidates may contest under its logo in the next general election (GE15) if it wishes.
Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said the party is set to launch officially in West Malaysia and that it will announce its political cooperation with Muda then.
“Our platform will be multiracialism. I want the young onboard because the young are prepared to make changes,” he told a group of senior editors during a dialogue known as “The Concorde Club” today.
Shafie’s Warisan, whose base is in Sabah where his party previously helmed the government following GE14, has recently been expanding its influence to West Malaysia through its “unity” platform.
Muda is a new party formed by Syed Saddiq after he was expelled from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia following a massive split led by his mentor Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed. Muda is yet to be registered as a political party. MALAY MAIL
.