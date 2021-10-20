SHAFIE HITS ALL THE RIGHT BUTTONS – EVEN AS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR FIZZLES OUT IRREVERSIBLY WITH LATEST DESPERATE FIASCO IN MALACCA – WARISAN TO LAUNCH ITSELF AS A NATIONAL PARTY WITH MULTIRACIAL PLATFORM – INDEED IF SABAHANS & SARAWAKS WANT MORE SAY OVER THEIR OWN DESTINY, THEY CANNOT RELY ON THE ‘MALAYA’ POLITICIANS TO SCRAPE HANDOUTS FOR THEIR STATES

PETALING JAYA: Warisan is all set to launch itself as a national party and will adopt a multiracial approach in its policies, party president Shafie Apdal said today.

He said many politicians from Peninsular Malaysia, including a few from Umno, have been asking when will we be moving to the national platform.

“We need to expand. The final decision will be made soon by the Warisan Supreme Council and we will be there. We will focus on being multiracial in our approach but also ensure Muslim values are always upheld.

“We expect many of the young voters to come on board because they are more daring when it comes to change. Multiracial politics is the way forward for the country,” he told editors of media outlets in a special zoom session from Kota Kinabalu in conjunction with his birthday.

The former Sabah chief minister was asked if Warisan was ready to enter the peninsula and play an active role in the next general election (GE15).

Shafie also said Warisan will have a political collaboration with Muda, adding that an announcement will be made soon.

“I also offered Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman an opportunity for his party’s candidates in GE15 to stand on a Warisan ticket if the Registrar of Societies fails to register the party by then. It’s his choice if he wants to take up the offer.

“I also advised him not to have an age limit for the members and leaders as it will not be practical,” he said.

Earlier, Shafie said he was confident that the nation’s political direction will change with the implementation of Undi18, adding that politics must be for all and not based on race anymore. FMT

Anwar explains reception for Idris quartet, not sign of candidacy

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said Malacca Pakatan Harapan recognised the yearning for change by the four former Malacca assemblypersons who caused the collapse of the state government earlier this month. Speaking to reporters in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, today, Anwar said this was the reason for the warm reception of the quartet during a Malacca Harapan event on Monday night. “We invited them because they took steps to bring change in Malacca and at the time Malacca Harapan supported them. “Therefore, we thanked them (on Monday night). Itu saja (that’s all). (Candidacy during) the election is a different matter,” said Anwar . The BN administration in Malacca collapsed on Oct 4 following the withdrawal of support by the four assemblypersons for Sulaiman Md Ali to be chief minister. The four are Idris Haron (former Sungai Udang assemblyperson), Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor), Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas) and Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu). Sulaiman did not step down and instead succeeded in convincing Malacca governor Mohd Ali Rustam to dissolve the legislative assembly, paving the way for fresh elections. On Monday night, the four appeared at a Malacca Harapan event where, according to press reports, they were given a “hero’s welcome” by those present. PKR vice-president Tian Chua with Idris Haron and Norhizam Hassan Baktee at the Malacca event. Idris told the event that the four are hoping to be fielded as Harapan candidates for the Nov 20 elections. The treatment for the four at the Malacca Harapan event had sparked protests by Harapan figures throughout the country, on grounds that the four were responsible for the fall of the Harapan administration in Malacca last year. DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng yesterday explicitly stated that his party will not agree to Norhizam – a former DAP assemblyperson who defected last year – standing under a Harapan banner. When asked about the protests, Anwar claimed that only DAP had protested. “DAP alone raised the matter. We will discuss,” said Anwar. Harapan’s presidential council – the coalition’s highest decision-making body – will be meeting today at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya, Selangor. MKINI

