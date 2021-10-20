‘THESE GUYS HAVE A TERRIBLE REPUTATION’ – RAFIZI WARNS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR NOT TO TAKE IN MALACCA FOUR – NO MATTER HOW DESPERATE PKR MIGHT BE!

Rafizi warns PKR against accepting Malacca’s political ‘frogs’

FORMER PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli has warned the party against accepting the political “frogs” involved in bringing down the Malacca government earlier this month.

In a Facebook post, the former Pandan MP said these assemblymen are not respected by the public, and accepting them would only further erode the people’s confidence.

“The people are already at risk of Covid-19 because of the greed and power struggles among Umno, BN (Barisan Nasional) and PN (Perikatan Nasional) leaders,” he said.

“One or two PKR leaders may be eager to seize this opportunity to become a bigger force in Malacca politics but don’t let such eagerness cloud decisions by taking shortcuts,” he added.

On October 4, Malacca assemblymen Idris Haron (Sungai Udang-BN), Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor-BN), Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu-Ind) and Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas-PN) declared that they had lost confidence in Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali, which led to the state government’s collapse and the dissolution of the state assembly.

Rafizi warned that the individuals involved have a “terrible reputation”.

“The attitude of these assemblymen, who like to swear and curse, is not one we want to present,” he said.

On Monday, the Election Commission announced that Malacca will hold elections on November 20.

EC Chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh said the polls will have a 12-day campaign period, with nominations starting on November 8.

The elections are expected to cost the government RM46 million. TMI

