A CASE OF – YOU GUYS GET COVID, THAT’S YOUR BUSINESS – ME, I’M OFF TO GERMANY! AFTER DEMANDING SNAP POLLS IN MALACCA – ‘SAPU ALL’ ZAHID BACKS OFF FROM VOW NOT TO WORK WITH BERSATU – NOW SAYS UP TO BN TO DECIDE – CYNICAL, RUTHLESS OR ZERO INTEGRITY, THAT’S THE STANDARD OF UMNO

UMNO and Barisan Nasional (BN) have yet to make any official decision on which party they will cooperate with in the Malacca polls, said party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the decision will be made by the Umno Supreme Council and political bureau, as well as the BN supreme council, before candidate nominations on November 8.

“I would like to state that the final decision for Umno and BN to work with any party has not been officially decided.

“We will announce the final decision after the meeting of the Umno Supreme Council and political bureau, followed by the meeting of the BN supreme council, which will be held next week or before nomination day,” he reportedly said on Astro Awani in Malacca today.

Zahid was in the state to launch the Malacca Umno election machinery at Masjid Tanah.

Earlier today, PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad said the Islamist party may still work with Umno, despite Zahid saying that it will be best for Umno to contest under the BN banner.

“Even the Umno Supreme Council did not make any such declaration. Therefore, its official stand remains. Do not try to divide us,” he was quoted as saying in news reports.

He said no assumption should be made on seat negotiations among Bersatu, PAS and Umno.

Zahid has previously rejected working with Bersatu in the Malacca elections, but remained vague on working with PAS, which is a part of the Perikatan Nasional coalition.

However, he was quoted as saying that Umno is open to accepting the views of any party before making any decision on the state polls.

“Anyone who wants to give their view is welcome, but we will make all decisions collectively when the time comes.

“So, there should be no speculation from any political analyst to study where Umno and BN stand in the Malacca polls.”

On candidates, Zahid said Umno will examine the records of the 2013 and 2018 general elections to determine which candidate can win.

Yesterday, the Election Commission announced a 12-day campaign period from November 8, with voting set for November 20. Early voting will be on November 16. TMI

