FOR SURE, ISMAIL SABRI WON’T BE AN ANTI-CORRUPTION PM – ANWAR GETS HAULED UP MACC FOR CALLING FOR PANDORA PROBE – WHILE AG IDRUS PLAYS DEAF, DUMB & BLIND ON NAJIB’S SINGAPORE TRIP

Why didn’t you object to Najib’s passport application, AGC asked

PETALING JAYA: The Center to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4) has urged the attorney-general’s chambers (AGC) and the prosecution team to explain why there was no objection to Najib Razak’s application for temporary custody of his passport.

In a statement, C4 said it was appalled that the former prime minister has been allowed to travel abroad, especially since he had already been convicted for corruption and criminal breach of trust.

It was reported yesterday that the Court of Appeal had allowed the temporary release of Najib’s impounded passport to enable him to visit his daughter Nooryana Najwa, who is due to give birth in Singapore.

A three-member bench chaired by Kamaludin Md Said unanimously agreed to allow the application after hearing submissions from Najib’s lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Fairuz Johari did not raise any objection.

“There are real reasons for concern about flight risk, as he (Najib) is appealing (against) his conviction and continues to face more daunting charges in court, all related to 1MDB and its subsidiaries. He is also appealing against the RM1.69 billion in fines to be paid to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

“In addition, the 1MDB scandal was again named in the Pandora Papers, and linked to Russian and Indian frauds, signalling no end to this gargantuan financial heist, in which he is a central figure,” it said.

C4 said there was an urgent need for the prosecution to explain why it did not object to Najib’s application.

“It bears stating again that Jho Low (Low Taek Jho) and Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, central allies of Najib, are still both at large and Malaysia cannot afford to give Najib any opportunity to escape, after being charged with multiple counts of money laundering and corruption in such a massive financial heist.

“We ask again what measures are in place to ensure he does not slip away,” it said.

C4 also urged the government to assure Malaysians that Najib must account for his misdeeds and should not be given preferential treatment. FMT

Anwar to be called up by MACC over Pandora Papers