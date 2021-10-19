‘YOU KNOW THAT PEOPLE HAVE REJECTED THIS CHINESE PARTY’ – DAP 100% RIGHT TO BAR POLITICAL SNAKE NORHIZAM AKA HULK FROM RETURNING TO PAKATAN – EVEN THOUGH DESPERADO ANWAR MIGHT TRY TO SNEAK HIM – BUT FOR SURE, NORHIZAM WILL NEVER EVER MAKE IT PAST ANY DOOR THAT LEADS TO DAP – ALTHOUGH RACIST PARTIES LIKE MAHATHIR’S PEJUANG MIGHT ROLL OUT THE RED CARPET
DAP has no right to stop me from contesting, says Norhizam
PETALING JAYA: Former DAP assemblyman Norhizam Hassan Baktee says the party has no right to prevent him from contesting under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) banner in the Melaka state election on Nov 20.
The Pengkalan Batu assemblyman, who was instrumental in bringing down the Melaka state government twice, told FMT that DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng should be aware that his party did not have the support of the people, especially the Malays.
“If I join PKR, what has it got to do with Lim? If I join Amanah, what has it got to do with Lim? If I join Pejuang, what has it got to do with Lim?” said Norhizam.
“He is a DAP man and should just look after his own party. You know that the people have rejected this Chinese party,” he said.
Norhizam also said he had received offers of cooperation from various parties for the Melaka state election, but he was still open to discussions before making a decision.
“So far, many parties have approached me. We’ll see which party I pick,” he said, adding that the candidate being fielded was more important than the party name or logo.
On his action of retracting support for the Umno-led state government along with three other assemblymen, Norhizam said he would never collude with the “wrongdoing and wickedness that is happening in front of my eyes”.
“I am fighting to defend my dignity because ignorance, wrongdoing and wickedness is happening in front of my eyes. I refuse (to participate), I have principles,” said Norhizam, who left DAP in March 2020, in a move that led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan state government.
“I want to help the people of Melaka. I am willing to pawn my dignity, future, politics, position, salary and car. We have dignity,” he said.
When asked if he was open to collaborating with Umno ahead of the state election, he stressed that he would never work with the Malay party.
It was reported previously that Norhizam, along with Idris Haron (Sungai Udang), Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas) and Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor), wanted to contest under PH in the Melaka election and had met opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and other coalition leaders to discuss the matter.
However, they admitted that they were “newcomers” to PH and would leave it to the state coalition leadership to decide. FMT
DAP says no to letting former rep Norhizam run under Pakatan banner in Melaka polls
DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said his party is firmly against Norhizam and will take up the matter to the PH presidential council, Malay news site Astro Awani reported today.
Norhizam won the seat in the 2018 general election on a DAP ticket, only to declare himself an independent assemblyman in support of Umno in March last year, leading to the Perikatan Nasional coalition becoming the state government.
Along with three others, the former state executive councillor in charge of agriculture, entrepreneurship and agro-based industry recently withdrew support for the new state leadership under Umno’s Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, causing the dissolution of the Melaka state legislative assembly, which set off the latest polls.
Lim told reporters in Melaka that PH will go all out to ensure that the mandate it won in Election 2018 is returned in the November 20 state polls.
He also expressed DAP’s full support for its PH ally from Amanah, Adly Zahari to win back office as chief minister.
“PH has expressed support for Adly Zahari as the chief minister candidate and I hope there is no doubt about this.
“This is not only from DAP but other component parties because Adly is doing a good job,” he was quoted saying.
Adly was Melaka chief minister from 2018 until the PH state government collapsed following Sheraton move in March 2020.
Polling for the Melaka statewide election is on November 20 while the nomination of candidates is on November 8. MALAY MAIL
