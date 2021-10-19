‘YOU KNOW THAT PEOPLE HAVE REJECTED THIS CHINESE PARTY’ – DAP 100% RIGHT TO BAR POLITICAL SNAKE NORHIZAM AKA HULK FROM RETURNING TO PAKATAN – EVEN THOUGH DESPERADO ANWAR MIGHT TRY TO SNEAK HIM – BUT FOR SURE, NORHIZAM WILL NEVER EVER MAKE IT PAST ANY DOOR THAT LEADS TO DAP – ALTHOUGH RACIST PARTIES LIKE MAHATHIR’S PEJUANG MIGHT ROLL OUT THE RED CARPET

DAP has no right to stop me from contesting, says Norhizam

PETALING JAYA: Former DAP assemblyman Norhizam Hassan Baktee says the party has no right to prevent him from contesting under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) banner in the Melaka state election on Nov 20.

The Pengkalan Batu assemblyman, who was instrumental in bringing down the Melaka state government twice, told FMT that DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng should be aware that his party did not have the support of the people, especially the Malays.

“Am I joining DAP? Who in DAP is going to stop me? I did not say I want to return to DAP.

“If I join PKR, what has it got to do with Lim? If I join Amanah, what has it got to do with Lim? If I join Pejuang, what has it got to do with Lim?” said Norhizam.

“He is a DAP man and should just look after his own party. You know that the people have rejected this Chinese party,” he said.

Norhizam also said he had received offers of cooperation from various parties for the Melaka state election, but he was still open to discussions before making a decision.

“So far, many parties have approached me. We’ll see which party I pick,” he said, adding that the candidate being fielded was more important than the party name or logo.

On his action of retracting support for the Umno-led state government along with three other assemblymen, Norhizam said he would never collude with the “wrongdoing and wickedness that is happening in front of my eyes”.

“I am fighting to defend my dignity because ignorance, wrongdoing and wickedness is happening in front of my eyes. I refuse (to participate), I have principles,” said Norhizam, who left DAP in March 2020, in a move that led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan state government.

“I want to help the people of Melaka. I am willing to pawn my dignity, future, politics, position, salary and car. We have dignity,” he said.

When asked if he was open to collaborating with Umno ahead of the state election, he stressed that he would never work with the Malay party.

It was reported previously that Norhizam, along with Idris Haron (Sungai Udang), Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas) and Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor), wanted to contest under PH in the Melaka election and had met opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and other coalition leaders to discuss the matter.

However, they admitted that they were “newcomers” to PH and would leave it to the state coalition leadership to decide. FMT

