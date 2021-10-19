‘THIS IS A JOKE’ – INDEED ONLY ‘BOTTOM OF THE BARREL’ ANWAR WOULD STOOP SO LOW – DAP REP MOCKS PKR’S ‘HERO’S WELCOME FOR TRAITORS’

DAP’s Kota Laksamana assemblyperson Low Chee Leong has panned a Pakatan Harapan event last night that welcomed four incumbent assemblypersons who brought down the Umno-Bersatu state government.

Two of the four were also responsible for bringing down the previous Harapan state government which allowed the Umno-Bersatu alliance to rise to power.

“Traitors welcomed as heroes. This is a joke!” he said in a Facebook post.

Low also shared a picture of outgoing Pengkalan Batu assemblyperson Norhizam Hassan Baktee raising his hands at the event as the room applauded him.

Norhizam was previously a DAP assemblyperson but defected to help form the Umno-Bersatu state government.

He later also turned on the Umno-Bersatu state government along with Bersatu’s Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas) and Umno’s Idris Haron (Sungai Udang) and Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor).

They have all been sacked from their parties.

The event last night was graced by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and primarily attended by some 200 PKR members.

Most of the state Harapan line-up, including Leong’s DAP colleagues, were also present.

Sin Chew Daily reported that those in attendance included Malacca Amanah chief Adly Zahari and state DAP chief Tey Kok Kiew.

The invitation to the defectors appears to be an attempt to rally their supporters to Harapan’s side but it has also unsettled some in Harapan.

The four withdrew their support for then Malacca chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali’s government on Oct 4.

Sulaiman responded by seeking the dissolution of the state assembly, paving the way for the snap polls set for Nov 20.

MKINI

.