EC CHIEF QUICKLY BACKTRACKS, NOW DENIES ONLY THE FULLY VACCINATED CAN VOTE IN MALACCA POLLS – EVEN AS PUBLIC ANGER ERUPTS – ‘THIS IS A BREACH OF THE FEDERAL CONSTITUTION,’ PAKATAN WARNS EC THAT ALL MALAYSIANS HAVE THE RIGHT TO VOTE
EC chief denies making full Covid-19 vaccination requirement to vote in Melaka state poll
He was responding to reports that represented him as saying so, along with plans to introduce voting slots to limit Covid-19 infection risks.
“The EC also wishes to stress that the Covid-19 standard operating procedures for the Melaka state election has not been finalised.
Earlier today, the EC announced that nomination for the Melaka state election has been set for November 8, with voting to take place on November 20.
At least two news outlets reported Ghani as saying that voting would be limited to those fully vaccinated against Covid-19, using remarks attributed to national news agency Bernama.
This included a quote of Ghani urging would-be voters to seek Covid-19 vaccination as there was still time to do so before voting.
The reports have led to criticism of Ghani, including from the National Human Rights Society (Hakam) whose president, Gurdial Singh Nijar, labelled the restriction as unconstitutional. MALAY MAIL
EC must allow all to vote in Malacca, vaccinated or not, Pakatan says
“While we fully support the administering of the vaccines to all, this cannot be used as an excuse to discriminate against those who have not completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and could also be against the law.”
Earlier today, the EC chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh announced that Malacca will go to the polls on November 20, with nominations set for November 8.
He reportedly said only voters who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to cast their ballots.
The 28-seat state assembly was dissolved on October 4 after four assemblymen withdrew support for Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali, causing him to lose majority support.
The four were Sg Udang assemblyman and former chief minister Idris Haron, Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu), Noor Effandi Ahmad (Teluk Mas) and Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor).
The presidential council said that it will also be filing an injunction against the dissolution of the state assembly on Wednesday, October 20 to put a stop to the snap polls.
The injunction, along with a certificate of urgency, will be filed by Malacca PH chief Adly Zahari.
“We are of the view that the state assembly was dissolved under wrong guidance. The governor should have followed in the footsteps of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong by calling in the political blocs to meet with him to determine who has majority support.
“Having said that, we will prepare for all eventualities, including facing the election.”
PH said that it stands by its decision that Sulaiman should not be named as the caretaker chief minister as he has lost majority support.
It added that this is not the right time to have an election as it might lead to a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.
“We are worried if the elections are held, the SOP put in place might not be fair and will favour select parties.” TMI
MALAY MAIL / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.