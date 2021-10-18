‘MULTIRACIAL’ PARTY FOUNDED BY ISMAIL SABRI’S BROTHER TO CAMPAIGN FOR BN IN MALACCA POLLS – BUT DOES NOT PN ALREADY HAVE GERAKAN? WHY THE NEED FOR ‘PKR 2.0’ – OR MUST THE ‘MULTIRACIAL’ PARTY BE MALAY-LED?

“During the launch, we stated that we are friendly to the government and if we were to get involved in the state polls, we will assist candidates under the ruling coalition,” he was quoted as saying.

Kuasa, which has touted itself as a multi-racial party, was established on October 10.

Earlier today, the Election Commission set nomination for the state election on November 8, with voting to take place on November 20.

Caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali was forced to dissolve the Melaka state assembly on October 4 following the withdrawal of support by four assemblymen, among them members of his own party Umno.

Umno prior to the dissolution led the 28-seated Melaka state legislative assembly with 13 seats, followed by Bersatu, a splinter group. The latter had two seats.

Together with two “government-friendly” independents, the coalition had 17 seats in total.

The Opposition held 11 seats: seven by DAP, and two each by PKR and Parti Amanah Negara.

