KUNAK & KUKUSAN REPS THE NEXT TO LEAVE SHAFIE? NOT AT ALL, THESE ARE JUST MALICIOUS LIES – BOTH ASSEMBLYWOMEN ISSUE STRONG DENIALS – BUT SO DID SINDUMIN’S DR YUSOF BEFORE BETRAYING WARISAN

Warisan’s Kunak, Kukusan reps rubbish talk of defection, pledge support for Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: Opposition Parti Warisan Sabah’s Kunak assemblyman Norazlinah Arif and Kukuksan representative Rina Jainal strongly deny claims they were leaving the party.

Both assemblymen said, in separate statements Monday (Oct 18), that there was no truth to the claims and they were fully behind the party and its president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Norazlinah said that such unsubstantiated reports were trying to create confusion among the party members and supporters.

“Any such report is malicious and deliberately trying to provoke and confuse Warisan members and voters, especially in the Kunak constituency,” she said.

Norazlinah stressed that she remains strongly committed to the party and its president, Shafie, and such claims were being made by certain people trying to create friction and distrust within the party.

“I have chosen to stay with Warisan and play my role in the Opposition,” she said, adding that there was a lot of work to be done for the people especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post Monday, Rina also denied similar claims by an online news portal that she was leaving the party.

“This is the work of cyber troopers. I am not surprised at all over such fake news,” she said, adding that the claims were aimed at weakening the party and her supporters.

An online news portal recently alleged that Norazlinah and Rina were preparing to leave the party as she was disappointed with the struggle of Shafie, who was losing his direction.

Since Warisan’s Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob left the party on Oct 8, social media and some online portals have been abuzz with speculation that more assemblymen would be leaving the party.

