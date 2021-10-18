MALACCA ELECTION FIXED FOR NOV 20 – ONLY THE ‘FULLY VACCINATED’ WILL BE ALLOWED TO VOTE
The Malacca state assembly elections will be open only to voters who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
This was revealed by Election Commission chairperson Abdul Ghani Salleh today after announcing the polling date.
“We urge all voters to get themselves vaccinated… There is still time,” Bernama reported Ghani as saying.
The government’s definition of “fully vaccinated” is 14 days after the second dose for two-dose type vaccines and 28 days after a dose of a one-dose type vaccine.
According to Health Ministry data, 104.8 percent of Malacca’s adult population are “fully vaccinated”. This is likely an overestimate as the Health Ministry relied on population data from the 2010 census.
The Malacca election will be held on Nov 20.
Another key change for this coming election, Ghani said, was a “recommended time slot” to reduce crowding.
“We will issue the proposed times for voting through our system, just like the MySejahtera application. Voters should avoid going out all at once in the morning.
“If possible, let senior citizens vote in the morning and the younger people in the afternoon.
“We have strict SOPs at polling centres. The conditions include completing two doses of vaccination, wearing of face masks and physical distancing,” he said.
The voter list updated as of Q2 2021 would be used for this election, Ghani said, adding that the EC was expecting a 70 percent turnout.
The Malacca state assembly was dissolved on Oct 4 after four representatives withdrew their support for the leadership of Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali.
The four are Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas). MKINI
Malacca goes to polls on Nov 20
Polling day for the Malacca state election will be held on Nov 20, said the Election Commission (EC) chairperson Abdul Ghani Salleh.
Nomination day is set for Nov 8 while early voting is fixed on Nov 18. The campaign period is 12 days.
The Malacca state legislative assembly was dissolved on Oct 4 following an unsuccessful coup attempt led by former chief minister Idris Haron and three others.
The other three were Nor Azman Hassan (Umno-Pantai Kundor), Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas) and Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu).
The Malacca state assembly has 28 seats. The BN-led Malacca government was represented by 17 assemblypersons, comprising 14 from Umno, two from Bersatu and one BN-friendly independent, while the opposition had 11 seats, that were seven from DAP and two each from PKR and Amanah.
A similar snap election in Sabah in 2020 had caused a massive resurgence of Covid-19 in the country.
As of last night, Malacca has fully vaccinated 91.4 percent of its total adult population.
Previously, the Health Ministry said they have prepared the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the Malacca polls.
“The guidelines for Covid-19 in the Malaccan state election will be based on the advice of the National Security Council (NSC), the Health Ministry, and the police from time to time,” Abdul Ghani said during a press conference in the Doubletree at Hilton Hotel, Malacca, today. MKINI
MKINI
.