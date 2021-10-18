MALACCA ELECTION FIXED FOR NOV 20 – ONLY THE ‘FULLY VACCINATED’ WILL BE ALLOWED TO VOTE

The Malacca state assembly elections will be open only to voters who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

This was revealed by Election Commission chairperson Abdul Ghani Salleh today after announcing the polling date.

“We urge all voters to get themselves vaccinated… There is still time,” Bernama reported Ghani as saying.

The government’s definition of “fully vaccinated” is 14 days after the second dose for two-dose type vaccines and 28 days after a dose of a one-dose type vaccine.

According to Health Ministry data, 104.8 percent of Malacca’s adult population are “fully vaccinated”. This is likely an overestimate as the Health Ministry relied on population data from the 2010 census.

The Malacca election will be held on Nov 20.

Another key change for this coming election, Ghani said, was a “recommended time slot” to reduce crowding.

“We will issue the proposed times for voting through our system, just like the MySejahtera application. Voters should avoid going out all at once in the morning.

“If possible, let senior citizens vote in the morning and the younger people in the afternoon.

“We have strict SOPs at polling centres. The conditions include completing two doses of vaccination, wearing of face masks and physical distancing,” he said.

The voter list updated as of Q2 2021 would be used for this election, Ghani said, adding that the EC was expecting a 70 percent turnout.

The Malacca state assembly was dissolved on Oct 4 after four representatives withdrew their support for the leadership of Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali.

The four are Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas). MKINI