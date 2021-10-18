ZAHID’S WATERLOO IS NEARING – CAN ONLY SQUEEZE A TRIP TO GERMANY FROM ISMAIL SABRI! FLEXING HIS PM MUSCLES, ISMAIL STARTS TO EAT INTO UMNO CHIEF’S ONCE-ABSOLUTE POWER OVER ELECTION CANDIDATES – NOW, ZAHID’S NO.2 MAT HASAN & ISMAIL, WHO’S JUST A VP IN UMNO, ‘FORCE’ THEIR WAY INTO THE DECISION-MAKING PROCESS FOR MALACCA POLLS

Power sharing a sign of Zahid’s weakening hold?

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s new election candidate selection process, involving the party’s top three leaders, is likely to weaken Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s hold on power as party president, say two analysts.

Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya said the candidate list was previously decided by the president. The latest decision to include deputy president Mohamad Hasan and vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob may curb Zahid’s power to choose candidates he sees fit.

Awang Azman Pawi.

Zahid, who is also chairman of Barisan Nasional, said that the BN chairman would have the final say over candidates proposed by Umno, but Awang Azman said Zahid would not be able to reject all the candidates proposed as there would be a conflict of interest.

“He has to accept at least some of the names proposed,” Awang Azman told FMT.

He said the move could also be a way to pacify different camps in Umno and to ensure the candidates will be from all three teams.

On the criteria for choosing only winnable, acceptable and likeable candidates, Awang Azman said: “It is very subjective.”

Azmi Hassan.

Academician Azmi Hassan said the naming of the selection team could be a move to unite all camps within Umno after the recent turmoil over support for Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister. Several MPs were seen to back Muhyiddin while Zahid had declared that Umno was withdrawing its support from him as prime minister.

Azmi said more details should be given about the criteria of “winnable, acceptable and likeable” candidates. “It looks nice on paper but isn’t that the basic character a politician should have,” he said. More details of the criteria should be given to avoid misinterpretation.  FMT

Umno candidates for Melaka election, GE15 to be finalised by three top leaders, says Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR— The selection of candidates to be fielded by Umno for the Melaka state election and 15th general election will no longer be decided by the party president only.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on the other hand, the matter would be determined jointly with deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and vice-president, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who is also the Prime Minister.

“This means we three agree that (candidates to be selected) must be individuals who winnable, acceptable and likeable to the voters,” he said when closing the Umno President Cup Oratory competition today.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman said the appointment letters would not however be signed if the candidate is not agreed at BN level. BERNAMA

— FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / Bernama

