WOW – CONVICTED KLEPTOCRAT NAJIB GETS 14-DAY ‘HOLIDAY’ IN SINGAPORE – ONLY IN CORRUPT, CONFUSED & FREE-FOR-ALL MALAYSIA!

FORMER prime minister Najib Razak can travel to Singapore to visit his pregnant daughter, Nooryana Najwa, who is expected to give birth soon, after the Court of Appeal allowed his impounded passport to be returned temporarily.

“He would need to quarantine in Singapore for 10 days and only will be reunited with his daughter on November 14.

“He is scheduled to return on November 20, which means he will only get to spend a week with his daughter,” Shafee said.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Fairuz Johari, appearing for the prosecution, said there were no objections from their side and left the matter to the wisdom of the court.

Kamaludin said the court will release Najib’s passport on Wednesday, so that he could renew his travel document and be in the island republic from November 3.

Kamaludin ordered Najib to return the passport to the court on November 22.

“The application is reasonable and hence it is approved.

“The passport must be returned to the court on November 22,” Kamaludin said.

Other members of the bench were P. Ravinthran and Abu Bakar Jais.

Last week, the Kuala Lumpur High Court agreed to return the passport of Najib’s wife Rosmah Mansor for the same reason.

She was only allowed to travel to the city-state and was barred from staying there for more than a month.

