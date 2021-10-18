ISMAIL SABRI TRYING TO CONVINCE ABANG JO NOT TO HOLD SARAWAK STATE POLLS EITHER IN DECEMBER – OR SIMULTANEOUSLY WITH MALACCA? – BUT WHY MUST WAIT TILL ‘EMERGENCY RULE’ ENDS IN FEB NEXT YEAR?

Sarawak polls only after the emergency?

The 12th Sarawak State Election was due this year but a localised emergency was declared in August to stop the polls due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The six-month emergency was declared for the period from Aug 2 to Feb 2 next year, but Sarawak leaders had said then that if the health situation improves, there is nothing to stop the state election from taking place within this period.

This will require the emergency to be lifted.

However, the date of the election is still clouded in uncertainty, although it is almost certain that D-Day is between now and 60 days after Feb 22 next year. I suppose that is the safest speculative ‘date’, since it is impossible to nail a definite one.

As it stands now, no one really knows what the exact election date is, not even Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg. And he is the one with the power to call for fresh polls.

Last month, talk in Kuching was that Abang Johari was keen to call for elections before the year is over, meaning a likely December date.

He is believed to have informed leaders of his Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition partners of his intention and wanted their honest, professional feedback.

But in politics, nothing is certain, and so too, election dates.

This month, the chief minister could have changed his mind after receiving “words of caution” from allies against staging the election this year.

It is believed that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has advised Abang Jo to re-think his intention and would surely be discussing the election date with the chief minister when he makes an official visit to Sarawak on Oct 22.

Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg

However, not all GPS leaders are against holding the election in December as long as the health situation allows it.

SUPP president Dr Sim Kui Hian opined that it would be best to observe what happens during the Malacca state election, which must be held by Dec 3.

“We can learn a thing or two from Malacca surely, even if it is only a small state. To hold an election, like the one in Sabah in September last year, would be a disaster we would want to avoid”, he told Malaysiakini.

Sim who is Sarawak’s local government and housing minister, also noted that all the states will likely be moving into Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan next month.

“One thing is very clear to GPS in deciding on the election date. The health, security and lives of Sarawakians remain our top priorities.

“Abang Jo has stressed that and he will call for elections only when it is very safe to do so. We will never risk the lives of our people for elections.

“At a time like this, politics is not important. Political expediency should be put on the back-burner. Lives of our families, loved ones, neighbours and our fellow Sarawakians are paramount”, Sim stressed.

“Honestly, I will be in no mood to contest an election if my fellow Sarawakians are fighting for their lives in the ICU or dying around me. No one would,” added Sim, a medical doctor.

On why the chief minister was inclined to call for elections soon, PBB veteran Peter Minos said “it could be that Abang Jo and GPS do not like to rule Sarawak on ‘borrowed’ mandate, since the State Legislative Assembly period expired last June.

“Or it could be that the CM strongly feels that Sarawakians genuinely and really want an early election, now that more than 88 percent of Sarawakians have been vaccinated and that Covid-19 cases have gradually reduced,” Minos told the New Sarawak Tribune this week.

What about the opposition? What do they think of Abang Jo’s purported intention to call for the state election this year?

PBB veteran Peter Minos

Batu Lintang assemblyperson See Chee How is not in favour of polls this year, stating that “there must be justice for the Undi18 which comprise 665,723 new voters (young and old, due to automatic registration).

“They must be allowed to vote in the coming election, but their inclusion in the electoral roll will only take effect after Jan 1, 2022.

“Due to the emergency that has been declared over Sarawak (up to Feb 1, 2022), to rush the state election this November or December will be seen as a deliberate act to avoid the Undi18 voters,” See said.

Meanwhile, Priscilla Lau of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) isn’t too bothered about the timing of the election.

“We are ready for the polls any time it is called. We have more than 70 candidates now and may even contest all the 82 seats, including the Malay constituencies.

“Although this will be the party’s electoral debut, we are confident of putting up a good fight”, added the PBK secretary-general.

Lau is correct. The election date is not something to worry about. The current term has already expired, four months ago.

The 12th Sarawak election should be held as soon as the health crisis is over and poses no risk to the lives of our voters.

I expect it to be held after the emergency order ends on Feb 2 next year and see no necessity for it to be extended. MKINI

Analysts doubt Ismail Sabri can deliver on Sabah, Sarawak rights

University of Tasmania’s James Chin says the biggest hurdle for the proposed amendments to the Federal Constitution to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners with Malaya in the federation to clear is getting the mandatory two-thirds support of Parliament. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, October 18, 2021.

SARAWAK folk will only believe Putrajaya’s promises of restoring their rights when constitutional amendments are complete, political analysts said.

They said the people of Sarawak and Sabah have been promised many things by different prime ministers over the years but nothing came out of it.

They were referring to the long-overdue promises that include amending the Federal Constitution to restore Sabah’s and Sarawak’s status as equal partners in the Federation of Malaysia as stated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“It has come to a point where one believes (only) when it happens,” said Sarawak-born Universiti Putra Malaysia political scientist Jayum Jawan.

He said previous prime ministers Najib Razak and Muhyiddin Yassin, and current Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had made promises to restore Sarawak’s status in the federation and return eroded rights in exchange for political support.

Najib and Muhyiddin’s political fortune was such that they fell from power and took their promises with them.

Jawan said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government had also failed to deliver on this promise.

He said in the run-up to the 2018 general election, PH had made many promises and when it won and formed the first non-Umno-led federal government since Malaya’s independence, many of what it promised were not carried out.

He said he doubted if Ismail could make the changes happen.

“He is leading from a position of weakness, and whose majority is wafer-thin,” he said.

“He is not even a leader of his party, Umno. He may make promises, but he may not be able to deliver as his support is not certain and firm within the federal government and in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.”

He said the bottom line is, Sarawak and Sabah will never get their eroded rights back under the current political scenario.

“Sabah and Sarawak leaders may rejoice at some concessions given to them, especially in terms of bigger budgets compared with before, but these will not involve rights that I understand them to be and grounded or listed in the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he said.

In recent days, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the federal government is ready to amend the Federal Constitution to restore Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners in the Federation of Malaysia.

Important to get two-thirds support

Another Sarawak-born political analyst, University of Tasmania’s James Chin, said the biggest hurdle for the proposed amendments to clear is getting the mandatory two-thirds support of Parliament.

“That means they definitely need the help of the opposition PH bloc to get it to cross the line. That’s a big question mark,” he said.

“A lot of people are asking: Can they secure the two-thirds majority?”

Chin said “they are far away” from securing it.

How the bill is being worded could compound the PH’s support for it, he said, reminding of how its 2019 attempt to amend Article 1(2) – to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners with Malaya in the federation – failed because the wordings in the bill that was tabled had failed to meet Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) demands.

GPS’ 18 MPs abstained, leaving it 10 votes short of a two-thirds support.

“I don’t know what the (present) final draft is, but my understanding is that it is not ready. They are still discussing the wordings,” said Chin.

“There are still a lot of uncertainties, but the biggest one is whether they can secure the two-thirds majority.”

Like Jawan, Universiti Malaya’s Awang Azman Awang Pawi similarly does not believe Ismail could do any better than his predecessors.

“I wouldn’t place my hopes too high on him (getting the amendments passed),” he said.

Awang Azman said for the proposed amendments to have a better chance of getting passed, the proposals and the draft bill should be made public in order to get feedback from the people, experts and major stakeholders.

“The issues relating to MA63 have been around for decades. They were much discussed but no definitive actions were ever taken,” he said, adding that the situation is expected to continue.

To add to the public scepticism, Voon Lee Shan, the president of the pro-independence Parti Bumi Kenyalang, has claimed time and again that MA63 is an invalid international agreement.

He said as such, no rights in the invalid agreement could be implemented, restored or reinstated.

The key amendments Wan Junaidi has disclosed are on Article 1(2) on the status of Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners in the Federation of Malaysia, Article 160(2) to redefine the meaning of the federation and Article 161A on the definition of Sarawak natives.

Wan Junaidi said he has had engagements with MPs from Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional, Parti Warisan Sabah and the opposition PH bloc of PKR, DAP and Amanah, and “everybody supported” the proposed amendments.

The amendments will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat for the first reading on October 26 with the second and third readings slated for October 28.

MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.