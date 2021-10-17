BOMBSHELL – NAJIB BREAKS INTO A COLD SWEAT – AS GUAN ENG PRESSES ISMAIL SABRI TO PROBE PANDORA PAPERS & ILLICIT FLOWS – BUT NOT TO WORRY, MOU OR NOT, THERE’S NO WAY GUAN ENG & PAKATAN CAN FORCE ISMAIL TO BE BRAVE ENOUGH TO LIFT THE VEIL ON THE MALAY ELITES INCLUDING NAJIB – EVEN MACC WHICH SOULD BE LEADING PROBE DOESN’T DARE DO ANYTHING EXCEPT ASK ‘THOSE WITH PROOF TO COME FORWARD’

https://www.msn.com/en-my/news/national/dap-slams-macc-s-unholy-silence-over-pandora-papers/ar-AAPAUYB?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531

DAP sec-gen Guan Eng slammed MACC for turning blind eye to Pandora Papers

Lim said MACC had stubbornly refused to launch an investigation

330 politicians from 90 countries exposed, included prominent Malaysians.

public scepticism, doubts about MACC’s credibility

justified suspicion it will turn a blind eye when govt politicians involved

Unfortunately, Bank Negara following MACC, maintaining unholy silence

My comments :

Well the DAP has to support Ismail Sabri until they get those MoU points of agreements achieved. First up will be to help Ismail Sabri/UMNO get the Budget approved in Parliament this month (October 2021).

Next in the MoU will be those Constitutional amendments which the DAP has promised everyone including limiting the tenure of the PM to two terms. Sabri has already said that portions of the Emergency Ordinances will be abolished.

When it comes to the security laws (ISA, Emergency Ordinances etc) I have different views. Dont treat them lightly. We need a strong set of laws to deal with public security and the security of the nation. We do not know what type of shaytan or satan is going to be born amongst us tomorrow. So I do not agree with abolishing completely all the Security Laws in the country. Lets not regret later.

I have said before that abolishing the ISA (for example) will not prevent the crooked politicians and a crooked Prime Minister from still abusing their powers. I like to present evidence for what I say. So here is my evidence for this : the ISA has been abolished right? Which Prime Minister abolished it? Najib Razak. I rest my case.

So the DAP complaining about the Pandora Papers may just be Chinese Opera. Wayang Cina. The DAP is not going to break the MoU with UMNO/BN.

I would like to place my trust in the Malaysian voters. Saya lebih percaya kepada pengundi kita.

Berkenaan Pandora Papers pun saya tidak setuju bahawa kesemua orang yang simpan wang di luar negara (British Virgin Islands, Switzerland, Singapura, Hong Kong London dsbnya) itu adalah orang jahat. Ramai orang dan syarikat telah menggunakan offshore financial centers secara sah untuk mengurus duit dan kewangan mereka.

Contohnya Offshore Financial Center (OFC) seperti British Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Cayman dsbnya perlu untuk menjayakan kelonggaran cukai / tax incentive tertentu seperti FSC (Foreign Sales Corporation) dari Amerika Syarikat.

“Foreign Sales Corporation (FSC) was a type of tax device allowed under the United States Internal Revenue Code that allowed companies to receive a reduction in U.S. federal income tax for profits derived from exports.”

Maka OFC, FSC dsbnya memberi peluang untuk mengurangkan kos pinjaman bank untuk membeli barang buatan Amerika, kapalterbang Boeing (contohnya). Ceritanya panjang sikit tetapi it is not all bad.

Apa yang perlu disiasat adalah :

1.SIAPAKAH ORANG MALAYSIA YANG SIMPAN DUIT DI VIRGIN ISLANDS

2. DARI MANA DATANGNYA DUIT YANG MEREKA SIMPAN ITU

3. APAKAH MEREKA SUDAH MENJELASKAN CUKAI DENGAN LHDN MALAYSIA

Inilah perkara penting yang perlu kita putuskan.

Jika orang yang terlibat itu adalah orang politik, Menteri, Pegawai Tinggi Kerajaan dan serupa itu (masih bertugas atau pun bekas) maka mereka perlu disiasat dengan rapi.

Jika orang politik, Menteri, Pegawai Tinggi Kerajaan dan serupa itu (masih bertugas atau pun bekas) yang terlibat, kita perlu ‘eliminate’ kemungkinan duit yang mereka simpan di British Virgin Islands itu adalah duit rasuah, duit rakyat yang disonglap menerusi projek dan kontrak Kerajaan (money from Government contracts) dan ketirisan duit rakyat jenis lain.

Jika duit itu adalah duit mereka sendiri yang sah – ia tidak menjadi masalah.

Tetapi jika duit itu adalah duit rakyat, duit rasuah dsbnya maka Kerajaan mesti mengambil tindakan.

Kerajaan mesti mengambil tindakan ?? Hmm…

Kerajaan mana yang berani ambil tindakan? Dalam tempoh tiga tahun (sejak 2018) Perdana Menteri sudah bertukar EMPAT kali. Perdana Menteri sekarang pula bernafas dengan bekalan oksigen daripada MoU dengan DAP/PKR. Politik sudah di kau-tim.

Jadi yang akan rugi adalah Tuan-Tuan. Pengundi setia yang dicucuk hidung.

Dalam berita hari ini SPRM kata : Siapa yang ada bukti (pasal Pandora Papers) sila kemukakan bukti.

Kalau kita yang perlu bawa bukti, habis pasal apa kita buang duit, buang api, bayar gaji pegawai SPRM? Kita lantik SPRM dan bayar gaji SPRM untuk siasat kes-kes seperti Pandora Papers lah. Tapi SPRM suruh kita pula bawa bukti dulu. Banyak cantik.

At least kalau SPRM sudah pun siasat kes ini dengan cermat dan mendalam dan TIDAK ADA BUKTI then its ok lah. Serupa Polis yang sudah siasat kes Ahli Bomba yang malang dengan begitu rapi dan teliti dan tidak jumpa sebarang bukti berlaku pembunuhan.

Tetapi kes Pandora Papers in baru lagi – baru seminggu kita semua tahu pasal kes ini. SPRM perlu siasat kes ini dulu. Kalau sudah siasat dan tidak jumpa sebarang bukti lepas itu baru boleh suruh ‘Siapa ada bukti baru atau bukti tambahan bring it forward’.

Akhir kalam, cuba bayangkan jika duit yang terlibat itu adalah duit songlap, duit kita, duit rakyat yang mereka telah songlap. Cuba fikir berapa banyak bilion Ringgit duit rakyat yang mereka telah songlap dan bawa lari ke British Virgin Islands, ke Dubai, ke Hong Kong, ke London dsbnya.

Jika kesemua duit berbilion itu disimpan di Malaysia mungkin kita tidak perlu kepada pelaburan asing untuk mengerakkan ekonomi kita. Negara kita akan mempunyai dana modal yang cukup untuk bangunkan ekonomi sendiri.

Sekarang Kerajaan kena pinjam duit, kita perlu kepada pelabur asing, dana asing, dsbnya sebab duit kita dibawa keluar ke British Virgin Islands pula.

Dan daripada yang terlibat itu adalah Melayu juga. Sekali lagi daripada Melayu elit – satu kaum yang tersendiri di mana Tuan-Tuan rakyat marhaen tidak menjadi ahlinya.

Jika ada duit songlap yang terlibat, kemungkinan besar duit itu adalah duit kita, duit rakyat.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

Illicit flow of funds not linked to Pandora Papers, says Najib

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak said today the illicit flow of funds is not linked to the Pandora Papers. But he said DAP had persistently linked Global Financial Integrity (GFI), a Washington-based think tank that focused on the illicit flow of money and trade mispricing by import and export companies and multinational companies to avoid tax, with the leaked Pandora Papers. He questioned DAP for not focusing on the issue of trade mispricing. "Why did PH abolish GST (goods and services tax) which could have controlled trade mispricing? "The funniest thing is that although DAP had played on the issue of the GFI report and the outflow of illicit money worth more than RM100 billion in trade mispricing since 2011, (former finance minister) Lim Guan Eng or the Pakatan Harapan had said nothing about this during their 22 months in the government," said Najib. Najib was referring to DAP's Facebook posting yesterday quoting Lim Guan Eng on the Pandora Papers. Lim had called on Bank Negara to probe the alleged illicit outflow of RM138.66 billion from Malaysia from 2006 to 2015, as exposed by GFI. Najib questioned why DAP was keen on linking the GFI report with the Pandora Papers, which he said only listed the names of people who own shares or were directors of offshore companies. He said the leaked papers did not mention the GFI report. He said the GFI clearly blamed the outflow of funds on trade mispricing or misinvoicing, which he said was a method used by importers and exporters as well as multinational companies to escape taxes.

