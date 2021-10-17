SHOWDOWN MALACCA – ‘DEFECTORS’ DRAW BATTLE LINE WHILE ‘INCUMBENTS’ INFIGHT DEEP INTO THE NIGHT – WITH ‘FIGHTING COCK’ UMNO REFUSING TO BUDGE FROM ITS ‘SAPU ALL’ STANCE

Defectors set for showdown

MELAKA: The two Umno defectors and an Independent assemblymen, who are among the four men who caused the fall of the state government, are preparing for the battle ahead once the state election is called.

“I will contest in the state polls and I am well prepared to face any criticism targeted at me after I exited the ruling state government,” said Sungai Udang assemblyman Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

He said he believed that personalities count in this election, adding that the electorate would not be swayed by the rhetoric of “old warhorses”, especially those who play the race and religion card.

“Voters will be able to distinguish between genuine and hypocritical candidates. They will vote in someone with a good personality,” he said in an interview.

Idris said he had yet to decide which political party he would be joining before offering himself as a candidate in the state polls.

Local pundits are speculating that Idris will go up against Melaka Umno stalwart Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad should the latter join the fray.

Idris, Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas), together with Independent assemblyman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu), withdrew their support for the Barisan Nasional/Perikatan Nasional-led Melaka government on Oct 4.

The state government led by Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali was left only with 13 seats in the 28-seat assembly.

This led to Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Ali Rustam dissolving the legislative assembly.

Nor Azman said he would recontest in his own constituency.

“I will not run from my constituents. I will defend my seat as an incumbent,” he said, adding that he was “battle ready”.

Nor Azman said he had met leaders of various political parties and would decide which party to join when the state election draws close.

“For now, I am still an Independent. I am still continuing my services to my constituents.

“My voters know the reason why I defected after being loyal to Umno for some three decades,” he said.

He added that no one could claim his constituency was their party’s stronghold.

“I know the sentiments of the grassroots as I am always with them,” he said, claiming that he would open ‘Pandora’s box’ on mismanagement issues.

As for Norhizam, he said there was no turning back for him as he was ready to contest again.

“I will never give up. Remember, I am the ‘Hulk’. I want to tell my opponents to stop making me angry. Do not smear my reputation,” he said.

He became known as “YB Hulk” after a video clip of him emerged in 2018, showing him in a heated exchange with villagers in Bukit Beruang.

Back then, he was part of the Pakatan Harapan-led Melaka government.

Asked which party banner he would contest under, Norhizam replied that nothing had been finalised yet.

He voiced confidence of a victory even without a party, adding that he had chances of making a comeback.

“Please go and ask my constituents whether I have served them well,” he said.

As for Noor Effendi, he has stayed mum.

When The Star contacted him several days ago, he merely said: “Let me have a break.”

Experts: Melaka polls an acid test for many

PETALING JAYA: The Melaka state election will be a testing ground for Umno to see if it can go solo in the 15th General Election (GE15), say political pundits.

They said the state election would also be a clash of personalities between those who once headed the state government.

Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian from the School of Social Sciences at Universiti Sains Malaysia said that the state election would be an acid test on several key matters, including to what extent the Election Commission (EC), security forces and others were prepared for an election during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said it would also test the form of cooperation between parties on both sides of the political divide.

“It will test the recent memorandum of understanding between the government and Pakatan Harapan as well as whether Barisan Nasional will work with Perikatan Nasional or Muafakat Nasional.

“Most importantly, it will also see a clash of personalities that can become bigger than the party itself,” he said when contacted.

On Wednesday, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party would not cooperate with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in the Melaka state election.

It is understood that intense seat negotiation is still ongoing among all major parties.

Prof Sivamurugan said many viewed the state election as being created by Umno and as such, the party had to manage this perception to avoid internal sabotage that could further divide it.

“Umno may have to face not only those who withdrew support for the chief minister, but also be prepared to take on other parties such as Bersatu,” he said.

Barisan, he added, should seriously consider if it was prepared to go solo because working with Muafakat and Perikatan had some “value” to it.

“There are a few seats where they may need support from others to win.

“If they lose this state election, morally it will affect the leadership and party as well,” said Prof Sivamurugan.

National Professors Council senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir said performing well in the state election would be an indication of a party’s performance in GE15.

“If Pakatan can win the Melaka state election, it has a good chance of winning in the next general election.

“But if Umno wins, it will indicate that the party is on the right footing,” he said.

Jeniri said that the main question was whether Umno could stand on its own without its partners, especially PAS.

“Or is it better for Umno and PAS to be together?

“It will be interesting to see the voting pattern in the Melaka state election,” he said.

Constitutional expert Datuk Dr Shamrahayu Ab Aziz pointed out, however, that although the Melaka state election would need to be held within 60 days of the state legislative assembly being dissolved, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong still had the authority to declare an Emergency throughout the state.

The Melaka state assembly was dissolved after the Perikatan/Umno-led state government lost its majority on Oct 4.

The EC will hold a special meeting tomorrow to decide on matters linked to the state election including nomination and polling days.

ANN

