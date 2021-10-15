BOMBSHELL – THE SINS OF ‘SAPU ALL’ UMNO THE PARTY THAT LOVES TO HATE – FROM MAKING FIREMAN ADIB THEIR TOOL TO STIR RACIAL HATRED – TO DOUBLE-CROSSING PAS IN MN – AS THE SIGHT OF ‘ULTIMATE POWER’ LOOMS

This is a nice political (or is it gangster?) story,

excerpts;

There are two rival sides, one aligned to Ramasamy and one said to be led by an ambitious newcomer. DAP insiders who gave FMT the information would not name the newcomer.

The Ramasamy allies are Penang city councillor P David Marshel and Bagan Dalam assemblyman Satees Muniandy.

Marshel may be facing some legal trouble. Someone has made a statutory declaration saying he was involved in the gruesome slashing of Penang Hindu Endowments Board executive director Ramachandran Muthiah in July.

I always laughed a bit whenever I came across these kind of stories.

These were used to be MIC stories, but now they have apparently moved to DAP.

I wonder how Guan Eng is going to handle this nonsense. Hopefully he won’t end up getting beaten up or gruesomely slashed to ribbons in the process.

These people do sound aggressive and dangerous, after all.

And they talked nonsense loudly too….like that Jelutong MP.

Meanwhile, there’s also this story today about a lawyer who think it’s wrong to seek justice for Adib and his loved ones;

excerpts;

“Unless there are overwhelming omissions and/or hard evidence of obvious bias, a second follow-up ‘inquest’ and its findings may cause further credibility degradation,” SN Nair said.

He said it also undermined the findings of the original pathologist and the department concerned.

These people are simply too much, if you ask me.

Get to become a lawyer and they think they are so smart already.

It makes my blood boils that they still want to defend those who killed Adib.

For them it’s okay to attack firefighters who were trying to do their job and even killing them.

Real bastards.

I will never stop praying for those who killed Adib or at least caused his death to be punished.

As for those who defended the act of killing him, may they all rot in hell when the time come. – http://lifeofaannie.blogspot.com/

Umno’s Sin Of Pride, Ego And Vanity

Christianity says the meek share inherit the earth. The story of Pharaoh and the parting of the Red Sea is about how the proud and mighty and those who think they are God finally get wiped out. Let not Umno think it is the mighty Pharaoh who decides a person’s life and death, because above Pharoah is a far mightier power — God and the voters. Amongst the seven cardinal sins in Christianity are pride, ego, vanity, or having a very high opinion of oneself. In Roman Catholic theology, these seven deadly sins or capital sins trigger other sins and further immoral behaviour. In Islam, we are told about the story of Satan. Satan was one of the angels but when God created Adam and told all the angels to bow before Adam, Satan refused. Adam was made from clay while Satan was made from fire. Hence Adam is inferior while Satan is superior. This sin of pride, ego, vanity, or having a very high opinion of oneself resulted in Satan being evicted from paradise, to be condemned to hell for eternity. This sin of pride, ego, vanity, or having a very high opinion of oneself is not taken lightly by all the religions of the Abrahamic faiths. Zahid Mahu Umno Cerai Dengan PAS, Yakin Sapu Bersih Di Dalam PRU15 Umno is advised to remember that pride comes before a fall. Humility is the true mark of a pious man, not praying five times a day, fasting during Ramadan, or going to Mekah. The Iran-Iraq War resulting in one million Muslim deaths, the collapse of the Ottoman Empire resulting in the end of the golden age of Islam, and many more events throughout 1,000 years of history, are due to the sin of pride, ego, vanity, etc. The fall of Umno in the May 2018 general election was also due to the same reason. Certain top leaders in Umno felt they did not need any alliance or electoral pact with PAS and that they could sapu bersih all the seats on their own. It was this pride and ego that brought about Umno’s fall. And this was in spite of Umno being warned, that without PAS, Barisan Nasional would win less than 100 seats. World War I was called ‘The Great War’ and was supposed to be the war to end all wars. But humankind did not learn from this and soon the world saw World War II, which killed far more people than the first war did. It is the tabiat of humankind to keep repeating the same mistakes and of not taking the second chances that God gave them. The attitude that brought down Umno in GE14 is being perpetuated into GE15. Lunacy is doing the same thing again and again while expecting different results. Christianity says the meek share inherit the earth. The story of Pharaoh and the parting of the Red Sea is about how the proud and mighty and those who think they are God finally get wiped out. Let not Umno think it is the mighty Pharaoh who decides a person’s life and death, because above Pharoah is a far mightier power — God and the voters. NO HOLDS BARRED Raja Petra Kamarudin / MALAYSIA TODAY

-http://lifeofaannie.blogspot.com/ MALAYSIA TODAY

.

.