STEADY HANDS TO KEEP AN EYE ON LAZY & INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN – 4 PAKATAN MPs INCLUDING EX-HEALTH MINISTER DR DZUL FORMALLY JOIN NRC

They are Subang MP Wong Chen from PKR, DAP’s Chong Chieng Jen (Stampin MP), Kuala Selangor MP and former health minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad from Parti Amanah Negara, and former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Bernard Dompok from United Progress Kinabalu Organisation.

The four had a three-hour meeting today with National Recovery Council (NRC) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

“Pursuant to the MoU (memorandum of understanding) signed on October 13 2021, four representatives from PH formally joined the NRC meeting today,” PH announced in a statement.

“PH will continue to adopt a bipartisan approach and constructively engage and take part in the national recovery process. The next NRCl meeting is expected to take place two weeks from now.”

On September 13, PH said it will do its best for the sake of the future of the people and the nation, after a historic MoU to affirm its bipartisan cooperation with the federal government was inked.

The NRC will be meeting again in two weeks.

