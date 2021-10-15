SEX VIDEO INSTEAD OF EXAM FOR FORM 2 STUDENTS – SCHOOL URGED TO LODGE POLICE REPORT AFTER SECURITY BREACH – ‘DON’T SHARE GOOGLE MEET LINKS TO OTHERS NOT FROM YOUR CLASS’

Sex video shock for Form 2 students during virtual exam

PETALING JAYA: Form 2 students at a secondary school in Kuala Lumpur had a rude shock just as they were sitting down for an exam yesterday – an explicit sex video started playing on their screens.

Speaking to FMT on the condition of anonymity, two parents said the incident happened when the students were taking attendance before a design and technology (RBT) exam conducted via video conferencing platform Google Meet.

The parents told FMT the teacher immediately ordered the students to exit the virtual classroom, with the exam then conducted using online forms.

Frustratingly for the parents, neither the students nor the teachers seemed to know who had shared the video in the group.

Parents said this could only have been done by someone who had host capabilities. It is not known how this person gained access to the meeting.

“We’re not sure how this could have happened. We think the class (on Google Meet) may have been hacked,” said one parent.

“Some parents in our WhatsApp chat group have suggested that those who have screenshots of the video should lodge police reports,” she added.

Understandably, the parent’s WhatsApp chat group has been abuzz with talk about the incident.

In screenshots of conversations in the group, sighted by FMT, one parent said the video was a “big case” under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Our children’s morals are being destroyed,” he said.

“I hope the teacher can make a police report and also report this to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). If there is proof that students are involved, they should not be given any face.”

One parent called for teachers – who are the administrators of virtual classrooms – to properly screen those attending. Another parent suggested that parents be allowed to sit in during future sessions.

FMT has received a voice note which one of the school teachers allegedly sent to the Form 2 students about the “commotion” during the exam.

The teacher claimed the issue was caused by students sharing the link to the Google Meet classroom with other students.

“Please do not spread the Google Meet links to others who are not from your classroom,” she said.

“We will take action… The disciplinary teacher and I are now looking for the person who used the link to enter the class as we have (administrator privileges) and can detect who entered and who left the class.”

One teacher FMT contacted confirmed the incident but declined to comment on the matter.

FMT has also reached out to the school’s principal.

FMT is withholding the school’s name pending an official comment from school authorities. Calls to the school’s office number went unanswered.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

