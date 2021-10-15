NEW FEUD STARTS IN UMNO – ZAHID VS MAT HASAN? ‘I WANT TO GRAB IT ALL’ ZAHID’S CALLOUS MOVE TO CALL FOR SNAP POLLS IN MALACCA – REFUSAL TO WORK EVEN WITH PAS HITS A BUMP WITH HIS NO.2

Ahmad Maslan: Umno top 2 have respective views on Malacca

Umno’s top two have their own respective views on whether the party will go into the Malacca election alone, with BN, or otherwise.

According to Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan, both Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his deputy Mohamad Hasan are still seeking feedback before the party makes a decision.

“The president has his views and the deputy president has his views. However, they are seeking feedback,” Ahmad told reporters in Malacca today.

Zahid has stated publicly that the party will not work with Bersatu during the Malacca election but is vague about PAS.

He also said the party has to respect the decision made at its annual general assembly in March to not work with Bersatu – an Umno splinter party that emerged in 2016.

As for PAS, Zahid said on a talk show two days ago that he “did not see a bright light” for Muafakat Nasional to manifest itself at the Malacca election.

Muafakat is a political pact between Umno and PAS which Zahid brokered in 2019.

The pact saw Umno and PAS successfully working together in several by-elections. However, the pact became less prominent after the events of March 2020 which saw Muhyiddin Yassin being appointed prime minister.

Following this, PAS joined the Perikatan Nasional coalition. Its commitment to Muafakat has since become unclear.

While Zahid may have brokered the Muafakat pact, the Umno delegation in the Muafakat steering committee is led by his deputy Mohamad.

On Oct 12, Mohamad shared a photograph of him sharing a meal with his PAS counterpart. It is unsure if this is an allusion to the continuation of the Muafakat pact.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said Umno will make further decisions on the Malacca election only after the Election Commission sets a polling date next Monday (Oct 18).

“We don’t know when is election day… after the EC makes an announcement, then we will finalise important decisions,” he said.

MKINI

