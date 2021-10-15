AS EXPECTED, NAJIB WANTS TO FOLLOW ROSMAH TO SINGAPORE – YET IF THE COURTS ALLOW HIM, IT WOULD MAKE A MOCKERY OF MALAYSIA – HOW CAN AN EX-PM ALREADY SENTENCED TO 12 YEARS JAIL FOR STEALING PUBLIC MONEY BE ALLOWED SUCH FRIVOLOUS LEEWAY

Now Najib files appeal for return of his passport

FORMER prime minister Najib Razak has filed an appeal for his international passport to be returned to him temporarily, lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said.

Najib’s lawyers had filed the appeal at the Court of Appeal and the case will be heard on Monday.

“We will appeal to the court on Monday for his passport to be returned so he could fly to Singapore,” Shafee told The Malaysian Insight.

It is learnt that Najib is looking to accompany his wife, Rosmah Mansor, who will be going to Singapore to be with her daughter, who is expected to give birth to her second child in the city state.

Earlier today, the Kuala Lumpur High Court agreed to return Rosmah’s passport temporarily to facilitate her travel to Singapore.

