‘TOOTHLESS’ MUHYIDDIN RATTLES HIS SABRE – BERSATU FINALIZING PREPARATIONS FOR MALACCA STATE POLLS – ‘WHICH ARE EXPECTED SOON,’ SAYS HIS POWERFUL LIEUTENANT HAMZAH

Two major government parties are both gearing up for the Malacca state election amid questions on whether the government will declare a localised emergency to prevent the polls.

In a statement this morning, Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin – who is also the home minister – said his party would be making the necessary preparations for polls in Malacca “which are expected soon”.

The Malacca election must be held by Dec 3 – which is 60 days after the state legislative assembly was dissolved following a failed coup attempt.

The Election Commission is set to announce a date for the state election on Monday (Oct 18).

Hamzah said Malacca Bersatu chief Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen has also formulated a strategy to mobilise the entire party’s machinery for the state election.

Seat negotiations with other Perikatan Nasional parties would be concluded soon, Hamzah added.

Likewise, the Umno supreme council last night said its party machinery has also been ordered to prepare for the Malacca election.

This follows a meeting that was also attended by Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also the prime minister.

Ismail Sabri previously said the government would decide whether or not to declare a localised emergency in Malacca to delay polls by this week.

It is unclear if the government will make an announcement on the emergency today.

However, the prime minister has assured that if the state does go to the ballot box, necessary SOPs would be in place to prevent another resurgence of Covid-19 as had occurred after the 2020 Sabah state election.

