TRAGI-COMEDY MALAYSIA – MUSTAPA & ZAFRUL SAY THE SAME THINGS – THAT HAVE BEEN SAID YEAR IN, YEAR OUT FOR THE PAST 6 DECADES – ‘MALAYSIA MUST ADDRESS LACK OF SKILLED TALENT, R&D’ – ‘FOR THE BUMI ECONOMY TO GROW, POLICIES THAT EMPHASIZE OUTCOMES & BENEFITS THE ENTIRE NATION MUST BE CONSIDERED’

MALAYSIA must address a shortage of skilled talents and lack of local research and development in the electrical and electronics (E&E) industry if it wishes to move up the value chain, said de facto economic affairs Minister Mustapa Mohamed.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said despite its significant contribution towards the economy, the industry faces several challenges in maintaining growth and competitiveness globally following the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the E&E industry plays a critical role in the country’s industrial development.

“Indeed, Malaysia is a major global manufacturing hub for the industry, producing about 13% of the global back-end semiconductor output.

”E&E accounts for 40% of Malaysian exports. In the first eight months of 2021, Malaysia’s total trade in E&E products amounted to RM477 billion, while exports rose 18.8 per cent to RM282 billion,” he said today in a webinar entiitled “RMK-12: Boosting E&E Industry in Moving up the Value Chain”.

Under the 12th Malaysia Plan, he said the E&E industry is projected to contribute RM120 billion to the GDP and RM495 billion to exports by 2025.

“Going forward, the Economic Planning Unit would like to work closely with the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Malaysian Investment Development Authority and industry in order to realise our ambitious E&E targets,” he added.

He also said the government is committed in creating a more conducive environment for the continued growth of the E&E sector.

It also wants more Malaysian companies, in particular small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to take part in the global value chain, Mustapa said, adding that a number of SMEs have made a name for themselves in the global E&E sector.

“For example, SkyeChip has designed cutting-edge silicon intellectual properties and integrated circuit (IC) products for the global market, becoming the first Malaysian IC company to be widely accepted for 7nm production. – Bernama

