THE PERSECUTION & POACHING CONTINUES – SHAFIE & HIS WARISAN THE COLLATERAL DAMAGE – AS FIERCE RIVALS UMNO & BERSATU USE ALL WAYS & MEANS TO INCREASE THEIR SUPPORT – ‘LABUAN MP CHARGED WITH GRAFT BECAUSE WARISAN DIDN’T SIGN MOU,’ CLAIMS WARISAN CHIEF

Warisan president Shafie Apdal has linked the corruption charge brought against its Labuan MP Rozman Isli today to the party’s decision not to sign the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ismail Sabri Yaakob-led federal government.

“Why is this happening? This happens because we didn’t sign the MOU. If we had signed it, maybe this would not have happened,” he told a livestream forum on corruption yesterday.

“I am quite sure this would not have happened if we had signed the MOU,” he said.

“This is why I said that the (graft buster – MACC) is no longer an instrument to prevent, to educate and to place our country on a level that is being respected. At least, at this moment, it seems that it is no longer the body we want,” he added.

Labuan MP Rozman Isli

Meanwhile, Free Malaysia Today quoted Rozman as echoing Shafie’s view.

He said he is being charged after the government failed to persuade him to leave Warisan and cross over to the other side.

“They have been trying to do it since last year. Their first objective was to get me to join them. Because that failed, their second aim is to tarnish my reputation before the next general election,” said Rozman.

Rozman is expected to be charged today under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009 for using his position to seek gratification.

Rozman was a two-time MP for Labuan, becoming an Umno lawmaker for the constituency in 2013 as well as in 2018.

However, he crossed over from Umno to Warisan after the 14th general election in 2018.

