BERSATU’S POWER BROKER IN JOHOR, OSMAN SAPIAN RUSHED TO HOSPITAL AFTER ‘MILD STROKE’

Ex-Johor MB Osman Sapian suffers mild stroke

FORMER Johor menteri besar Osman Sapian was admitted to KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital in Johor Baru last night after suffering a mild stroke.

His son, Nornekman, said Osman, who is Kempas assemblyman, was rushed to the hospital at about 10pm.

“Alhamdulillah, my father’s condition is stable now. A while ago, he started talking and answering phone calls,” he told Bernama when contacted, adding that Osman is in the process of being transferred to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur for further treatment.

Johor Bersatu deputy chairman Md Nasir Hashim said he received the news in the Dewan Negara today and it came as a shock.

Permas assemblyman Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh said he plans to visit Osman in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

Osman, 70, who is also Ayer Hitam Bersatu division chief, was appointed Johor’s 16th menteri besar after the 2018 general election, serving from May 12, 2018 until April 8, 2019.

– Bernama

