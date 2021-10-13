BERSATU’S POWER BROKER IN JOHOR, OSMAN SAPIAN RUSHED TO HOSPITAL AFTER ‘MILD STROKE’
Ex-Johor MB Osman Sapian suffers mild stroke
FORMER Johor menteri besar Osman Sapian was admitted to KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital in Johor Baru last night after suffering a mild stroke.
His son, Nornekman, said Osman, who is Kempas assemblyman, was rushed to the hospital at about 10pm.
“Alhamdulillah, my father’s condition is stable now. A while ago, he started talking and answering phone calls,” he told Bernama when contacted, adding that Osman is in the process of being transferred to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur for further treatment.
Johor Bersatu deputy chairman Md Nasir Hashim said he received the news in the Dewan Negara today and it came as a shock.
Osman, 70, who is also Ayer Hitam Bersatu division chief, was appointed Johor’s 16th menteri besar after the 2018 general election, serving from May 12, 2018 until April 8, 2019.
– Bernama
