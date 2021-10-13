SNEAKY AZMIN OFF TO GERMANY FOR TRADE MISSION – ISN’T ZAHID ALSO GOING THERE FOR ‘TREATMENT’ FOR HIS BACK? – WILL DUO MEET?

INTERNATIONAL Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali is on a trade and investment mission in Frankfurt, Germany, to strengthen economic relations between Malaysia and economic powerhouses in Europe.

The mission will take place from October 13 to 21, and cover France and the United Kingdom (UK), said the International Trade and Industry (Miti) in a statement.

“The mission will target companies that are pioneers in automotive, electrical and electronics, medical devices, high-tech industries and smart manufacturing, and trailblazers in digital trade, the green agenda and sustainable development not only in Europe, but also worldwide.

“These countries have also outlined policies and strategies to achieve a net zero greenhouse gas emission target by 2050, aligned with the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) aspirations.”

Azmin is accompanied by senior ministry officials on the mission, which aims to demonstrate Malaysia’s business-friendly policies and capabilities in strategic areas, such as sustainability, high-end manufacturing and Industry 4.0.

He will be sharing information on the 12MP, National Recovery Plan and National Investment Aspirations.

Azmin is expected to meet the German Association Materials Management, Purchasing and Logistics e.V., which has a membership of more than 9,000 logistic players in Europe and Germany.

He is scheduled to meet global automotive leaders Porsche AG and Daimler AG, which have made strides in electric vehicle development.

Germany was Malaysia’s largest trading partner and second-largest source of foreign direct investments (FDI) among European Union (EU) member states last year.

From January to August this year, overall trade with Germany reached RM35.45 billion, with exports and imports amounting to RM18.75 billion and RM16.70 billion, respectively.

France was Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner and third-largest source of FDIs last year.

From January to August this year, overall trade with France reached RM8.37 billion, with exports and imports amounting to RM3.64 billion and RM4.73 billion, respectively.

The UK was Malaysia’s 18th-largest trading partner globally last year. Total trade between the two countries in the first eight months of this year reached RM11.19 billion, with RM6.52 billion exports and RM4.67 billion imports. – Bernama

